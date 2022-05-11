Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Airbnb plans to crack down on unauthorized San Antonio parties this summer

A similar program last summer stopped 1,000 potential partygoers from renting homes from unsuspecting hosts in San Antonio.

By on Wed, May 11, 2022 at 12:49 pm

click to enlarge Rental platform Airbnb said it's implementing new safeguards to prevent people from using it for house parties. - UNSPLASH / KELSEY CHANCE
UnSplash / Kelsey Chance
Rental platform Airbnb said it's implementing new safeguards to prevent people from using it for house parties.
Better find someplace else to trash. Airbnb is drawing the line on unauthorized parties by restricting single-night reservations during this year's summer holidays.

The online vacation rental marketplace will block single-night reservations over Memorial Day and July 4th weekends across the nation, according to company officials.

It's not the first time Airbnb has blocked certain reservation types during the summer months. It implemented a pilot program last summer to kibosh single-day rentals over Independence Day weekend.

According to Airbnb, last year's effort thwarted 1,000 potential partygoers from renting homes from unsuspecting hosts in San Antonio.

The ban appears to be intended to prevent tragedies similar to an Airbnb party gone bad last summer in Sunnyvale, California, in which a teenager hosted hundreds of people at a rented house. The party grew out of control, and one teenager died after being shot by a fellow reveler.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million
A 1928 San Antonio home by the architects of the McNay and Tower Life Building is for sale

A historic San Antonio home built by the McNay and Tower Life architects is now for sale
Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights
Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

News Slideshows

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million
A 1928 San Antonio home by the architects of the McNay and Tower Life Building is for sale

A historic San Antonio home built by the McNay and Tower Life architects is now for sale
Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights
Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

News Slideshows

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million
A 1928 San Antonio home by the architects of the McNay and Tower Life Building is for sale

A historic San Antonio home built by the McNay and Tower Life architects is now for sale
Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights
Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Trending

Man in 'F—k Greg Abbott' T-shirt makes it into MSNBC report on abortion rights

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott displays the charm and warmth that have ingratiated him with Texas residents.

Ahead of runoff, report says South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar fired, tried to discredit pregnant staffer

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks in 2020 at a downtown San Antonio press briefing.

Texas Dems ask White House to probe Gov. Greg Abbott's use of COVID funds for border crackdown

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.

CityScrapes: San Antonio lacks transparency with Grand Hyatt deal and convention center expansion

By Heywood Sanders

The most recent city budget highlights performance measures for the convention center as its exhibit hall occupancy level and number of hosted events. But actual convention attendance is nowhere to be found.

Also in News

Texas isn’t ready to support more parents and kids in a post-Roe world, advocates warn

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Patients wait to be seen at the People’s Community Clinic in Austin in 2014. The clinic provides state-subsidized women’s health services to low-income people.

Texas Dems ask White House to probe Gov. Greg Abbott's use of COVID funds for border crackdown

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.

Company offering free therapy for Texas frontline workers through $1 million program

By Nina Rangel

Utah-based healthcare company Nomi Health will cover $1 million in free mental health services for frontline workers.

Man in 'F—k Greg Abbott' T-shirt makes it into MSNBC report on abortion rights

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott displays the charm and warmth that have ingratiated him with Texas residents.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us