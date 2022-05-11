Airbnb plans to crack down on unauthorized San Antonio parties this summer

click to enlarge
UnSplash / Kelsey Chance
Rental platform Airbnb said it's implementing new safeguards to prevent people from using it for house parties.
Better find someplace else to trash. Airbnb is drawing the line on unauthorized parties by restricting single-night reservations during this year's summer holidays.
The online vacation rental marketplace will block single-night reservations over Memorial Day and July 4th weekends across the nation, according to company officials.
It's not the first time Airbnb has blocked certain reservation types during the summer months. It implemented a pilot program last summer to kibosh single-day rentals over Independence Day weekend.
According to Airbnb, last year's effort thwarted 1,000 potential partygoers from renting homes from unsuspecting hosts in San Antonio.
The ban appears to be intended to prevent tragedies similar to an Airbnb party gone bad last summer in Sunnyvale, California,
in which a teenager hosted hundreds of people at a rented house. The party grew out of control, and one teenager died after being shot by a fellow reveler.
