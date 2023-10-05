Alamo begins upgrades to its oldest structure

The improvements center around installing a permanent water drainage system, according to Alamo officials. The goal is to redirect rainwater so it doesn't damage the limestone and mortar on the structure, which was built in the 1740s.
The work is expected to take six to seven months.
Visitors will still be able to access the central and southern areas of the Long Barrack while the upgrades are taking place. However, the northern portion of the building's interior and the western section of the Cavalry Courtyard will remain off limits, Alamo officials said.
More information about ongoing archaeological work and construction at the former Spanish mission is available on its website.
