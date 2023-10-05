BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Alamo begins upgrades to its oldest structure

The construction, which is already underway, will help divert potentially damaging rainwater from the 300-year-old Long Barrack.

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 3:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A new drainage system will divert water away from the limestone of Alamo's 300-year-old Long Barrack. - Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography
Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography
A new drainage system will divert water away from the limestone of Alamo's 300-year-old Long Barrack.
Workers this week began making upgrades to the Alamo’s Long Barrack, the oldest building on the historic battleground.

The improvements center around installing a permanent water drainage system, according to Alamo officials. The goal is to redirect rainwater so it doesn't damage the limestone and mortar on the structure, which was built in the 1740s.

The work is expected to take six to seven months.

Visitors will still be able to access the central and southern areas of the Long Barrack while the upgrades are taking place. However, the northern portion of the building's interior and the western section of the Cavalry Courtyard will remain off limits, Alamo officials said.

More information about ongoing archaeological work and construction at the former Spanish mission is available on its website.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Scaled-back launch plan, company silence raise concerns over San Antonio startup DeLorean

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean told city officials that it plans to hire 450 people by 2026. However, executives admit they’re far from reaching that goal.

Son of Buc-ees co-founder arrested on charges he secretly recorded people using bathroom

By Michael Karlis

The suspect, Mitchell Wasek, is the 28-year-old son of Buc-ee's co-founder Donald E. Wasek.

Shipment of long-overdue Tesla Cybertrucks spotted on I-10 in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

On Monday, Tesla Owners Club of San Antonio member Kenneth Neuberger spotted what appeared to be a shipment of Tesla Cybertrucks traveling down I-10.

San Antonio man hurt after playing 'chicken' with oncoming train

By Michael Karlis

A Union Pacific train passes through San Antonio in 2019.

Also in News

Baptists blast Gov. Greg Abbott for trying to 'co-opt' church services to push vouchers

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger during a San Antonio appearance touting his voucher plan.

Son of Buc-ees co-founder arrested on charges he secretly recorded people using bathroom

By Michael Karlis

The suspect, Mitchell Wasek, is the 28-year-old son of Buc-ee's co-founder Donald E. Wasek.

San Antonio's new flights to Europe came at a cost, and the money could be better spent

By Heywood Sanders

Top officials from San Antonio International Airport and Condor Airlines press the flesh at a city event celebrating San Antonio’s first direct flights to Europe.

Assclown Alert: Banning travel in Texas with anti-abortion activist Mark Lee Dickson

By Sanford Nowlin

Anti-abortion activist Mark Lee Dickson was key in lobbying for Cochran County's travel ban.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us