Alamo Drafthouse completes seating upgrades at Stone Oak location ahead of schedule

Courtesy Photo / Alamo Drafthouse
Alamo Drafthouse initially said last month that the luxury reclining chairs wouldn't be installed until late April.
Let's hear it for comfort.
The renovations at the Alamo Drafthouse's Stone Oak location are complete, and nearly a month ahead of schedule.
About a month ago, the Current reported
that the high-end movie theater at 22806 U.S. Highway 281 in Stone Oak would be undergoing a facelift as Alamo Drafthouse began installing luxury reclining seating in all of the theaters at that location.
Although Alamo Drafthouse initially said that the renovations would wrap up in late April, the movie theater chain said in a press release on Monday that they "got those bad boys in already."
Even so, the Alamo Drafthouse isn't quite done with its movie theater makeover. Now, they will embark on upgrading the Stone Oak location's bar and lobby area.
Although Alamo Drafthouse said that they don't have a set timeframe for the next round of renovations, they ensured moviegoers that the pending construction would cause as little disruption as possible.
