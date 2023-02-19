Alamo Drafthouse outfitting one of its San Antonio theaters with premium reclining seats

Renovations at the Alamo Drafthouse's Stone Oak location are expected to wrap up in late April.

By on Sun, Feb 19, 2023 at 9:38 am

The new premium reclining seats have already been added to two of the theaters at the Alamo Drafthouse Stone Oak cinema.
Instagram / thehoneytrapperseries
The new premium reclining seats have already been added to two of the theaters at the Alamo Drafthouse Stone Oak cinema.
Austin's Alamo Drafthouse theater chain is adding upgraded luxury seating to another of its San Antonio locations, company officials said.

The chain is retrofitting auditoriums at its Stone Oak location, 22806 U.S. Highway 281, with a premium recliner seats. That type of high-end seating is already installed inside two theaters in that cinema, according to the company.

Although Alamo Drafthouse fans should expect fewer showtimes as the renovations get underway, they should be wrapped up by the end of April.

