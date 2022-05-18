Alamo RMA paperwork questions revenue projections for Elon Musk's San Antonio tunnel

An information packet handed out to attendees of a Wednesday meeting contained a footnote appearing to question the math of the revenue projections.

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 6:29 pm

click to enlarge Members of the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority discuss the proposal from Elon Musk's Boring Co. at a recent meeting. - MICHAEL KARLIS
Michael Karlis
Members of the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority discuss the proposal from Elon Musk's Boring Co. at a recent meeting.
The Alamo Regional Mobility Authority held a public presentation Wednesday to clear up community concerns about a proposal by Elon Musk's Boring Co. to dig a tunnel connecting San Antonio International Airport and downtown.

However, a document the authority distributed at afternoon meeting didn't exactly hit that target. Instead, a footnote raised doubts whether the proposed project would hit its promised revenue target.

During Wednesday's presentation, Alamo RMA board member Renee Green said the tunnel — which would ferry passengers from the airport to downtown via Tesla vehicles — would generate $25 million in annual revenue for the authority.

However, a printout of the slideshow handed out to attendees suggests Alamo RMA attorney Brian Cassidy was skeptical of those financial projections. 

On slide 17.b, which wasn't included in Green's slide presentation, a footnote casts doubt on the tunnel's ability to generate the projected $25 million. Cassidy's name and the date May 4, 2022 appear under the footnote, as if in attribution.

click to enlarge Alamo RMA attorney Brian Cassidy's name appears under a footnote that questions whether the tunnel could yield $25 million in projected revenue. - MICHAEL KARLIS
Michael Karlis
Alamo RMA attorney Brian Cassidy's name appears under a footnote that questions whether the tunnel could yield $25 million in projected revenue.

"10 million x 10% is 1 million," the footnote reads. “1 mil x $12 is $12 mil. Even though this is only one way (from the airport), there will need to be a lot more trips to reach a NET of $25 mill. Need to confirm with TBC."

The 10 million appears to be referencing the RMA's estimate for how many passengers fly in and out of San Antonio International Airport annually. During the presentation, Green said the cost of one-way trips from the airport to downtown on Boring Co.'s Teslas would not exceed $12.

click to enlarge In the Alamo RMA's presentation, board member Renee Green said the mobility authority anticipates 10% off all passengers at San Antonio International Airport would take the tunnel with tickets running $10-$12. - MICHAEL KARLIS
Michael Karlis
In the Alamo RMA's presentation, board member Renee Green said the mobility authority anticipates 10% off all passengers at San Antonio International Airport would take the tunnel with tickets running $10-$12.

From the footnote, it appears that Cassidy concluded that even if 10% of all passengers flying in and out of the airport used the tunnel, as suggested by Boring Co., the total revenue, not including maintenance or other overhead fees, would fall short of the $25 million the Alamo RMA hopes to collect.

The Current previously reported that at $5 per ride — cheaper than an Uber — an astronomical 67% of passengers at SAT would be required to use the service for it to hit revenue projections.

During the meeting, 90-year-old resident and author Patsy Light also noticed Cassidy's footnote.

"The little note at the bottom of page 17 said that the money is based on just one way," Light said during a public comment period during which she peppered the board with questions about the potential shortfall. "You'd have to have people taking round trips to make that kind of revenue from this [project]. Look at that little note."

Board members thanked Light for her concern but didn't respond to her questions. After that, they quickly moved to take the meeting into a closed executive session.

A communications liaison from Alamo RMA then told several attendees that they had "grabbed the wrong packet" and handed out alternate copies without explanation. The Current didn't obtain one of the alternate copies.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally
A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool

A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale

A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally
A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool

A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale

A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally
A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool

A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale

A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Trending

Assclown Alert: Gov. Greg Abbott's deafening whistle is impossible to ignore

By Sanford Nowlin

Like much of Abbott's recent action around immigration, the governor's inference that immigrant children are less worthy of formula goes beyond dog-whistle racism.

TxDOT breaks ground on $1.5 billion project to add six elevated lanes to congested stretch of I-35

By Nina Rangel

The groundbreaking of the new project at I-35 Northeast Expansion occurred Wednesday.

Study names Texas' Greg Abbott the nation's most-transphobic governor

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott has drawn national criticism for ordering state child welfare officials to investigate parents of transgender youths.

Sex-positive Love Shack Boutique plans second shop on San Antonio's far northwest side

By Nina Rangel

The Love Shack Boutique's second location will open at 10038 Potranco Road this summer.

Also in News

Texas librarians face harassment as they navigate book bans

By Brooke Park, The Texas Tribune

Suzette Baker was given a list of books to take off the shelves of Kingsland Library in Llano County. Baker refused, and she was fired.

Assclown Alert: Gov. Greg Abbott's deafening whistle is impossible to ignore

By Sanford Nowlin

Like much of Abbott's recent action around immigration, the governor's inference that immigrant children are less worthy of formula goes beyond dog-whistle racism.

Study names Texas' Greg Abbott the nation's most-transphobic governor

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott has drawn national criticism for ordering state child welfare officials to investigate parents of transgender youths.

Despite controversies, Abbott maintains commanding lead in Texas gubernatorial race

By Michael Karlis

According to the recent poll, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a seven-point lead over challenger Beto O'Rourke.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us