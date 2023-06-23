VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

All Texas Department of Motor Vehicles locations closed Friday due to system outage

Due to the outage, Texans won't be able to renew their registrations or purchase vanity plates, among other things.

By on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 at 11:10 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Despite the outage, Texans will still be able to get drivers licenses, since that platform is under the supervision of the Department of Public Safety. - Shutterstock / Henryk Sadura
Shutterstock / Henryk Sadura
Despite the outage, Texans will still be able to get drivers licenses, since that platform is under the supervision of the Department of Public Safety.
Anyone planning to visit one of Texas' Department of Motor Vehicles locations Friday will need to reschedule.

As a result of a technology system failure, all Texas DMV locations, including its 16 regional service centers, are closed Friday, according to a Facebook post from department officials. All online and in-person vehicle services, including appointments at county tax offices, in addition to registration renewal locations at grocery stores, title offices and vehicle dealerships will also unavailable.


Additionally, Texans won't be able to purchase vanity license plates.

Despite the outage, residents will still be able to complete drivers license-related paperwork, since that uses a different system managed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, DMV officials also noted.

At press time it was unclear why the DMV's computer systems are down. The department has only said that it will provide updates when additional information is available.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio chalk artist argues that removal of his Juneteenth mural at the Pearl was politically motivated

By Michael Karlis

Chalk artists Oscar Servin (left) and Lakey Hinson (right) work on a mural honoring Juneteenth at the Pearl on Monday.

San Antonio City Council votes to double homestead tax exemption

By Michael Karlis

Under the new policy, homesteaders will now have a 20% discount on their property taxes, up from 10%.

Hispanics officially make up the biggest share of Texas’ population, new census numbers show

By Alexa Ura, The Texas Tribune

Luisa and Antonio Perez dance to the band Tigrillos at the Festival Viva Mexico in Corpus Christi on Sept. 8, 2013.

Former Republican South Texas congressman Will Hurd joins the presidential race

By Sanford Nowlin

Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd

Also in News

San Antonio City Council votes to double homestead tax exemption

By Michael Karlis

Under the new policy, homesteaders will now have a 20% discount on their property taxes, up from 10%.

San Antonio chalk artist argues that removal of his Juneteenth mural at the Pearl was politically motivated

By Michael Karlis

Chalk artists Oscar Servin (left) and Lakey Hinson (right) work on a mural honoring Juneteenth at the Pearl on Monday.

Former Republican South Texas congressman Will Hurd joins the presidential race

By Sanford Nowlin

Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd

San Antonio ISD approves study to determine whether school closures are needed

By Brandon Rodriguez

SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino with parents at a school meeting.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us