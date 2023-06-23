All Texas Department of Motor Vehicles locations closed Friday due to system outage

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Henryk Sadura Despite the outage, Texans will still be able to get drivers licenses, since that platform is under the supervision of the Department of Public Safety.

Anyone planning to visit one of Texas' Department of Motor Vehicles locations Friday will need to reschedule.As a result of a technology system failure, all Texas DMV locations, including its 16 regional service centers, are closed Friday, according to a Facebook post from department officials. All online and in-person vehicle services, including appointments at county tax offices, in addition to registration renewal locations at grocery stores, title offices and vehicle dealerships will also unavailable.Additionally, Texans won't be able to purchase vanity license plates.Despite the outage, residents will still be able to complete drivers license-related paperwork, since that uses a different system managed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, DMV officials also noted.At press time it was unclear why the DMV's computer systems are down. The department has only said that it will provide updates when additional information is available.