Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice

GoFundMe / Support for Erik Cantu
Erik Cantu was shot by a now-former SAPD officer last week and remains hospitalized.
The family of Erik Cantu, the 17-year-old shot by a former SAPD officer on Oct. 2, is warning the public of imposters claiming to be related to the injured teen after a man they accused of posing as Cantu’s cousin appeared on local TV news.
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, was featured on at least two KENS5 news segments this week.
“Erik’s mother and father do not know who this person is,” Brian Powers, an attorney representing the Cantu family, said in a statement emailed to the Current
. “We don’t know this person’s motives in passing himself off as a family member, but it has caused added stress to this family’s life right now.”
During one of the KENS5 segments, Salazar gave misleading statements regarding Cantu’s health, saying that the teenager had brain damage, heart problems and internal bleeding, the Express-News reports
.
In a separate segment, Salazar aired grievances about the charges filed against former SAPD officer James Brennand, arguing that he should be charged with attempted murder. That interview appears to have been shot while Salazar was driving his car.
KENS5 has since removed the segments from its website and issued an apology
to Cantu’s family.
