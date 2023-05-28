VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

An effort to ban faculty tenure in public universities has failed in the Texas Legislature

The state Senate originally passed a bill to ban tenure, but on Saturday it approved the House’s counterproposal, which enshrines tenure in state law.

By on Sun, May 28, 2023 at 10:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Texas A&M University campus. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wanted to ban faculty tenure at Texas public universities, and the Senate passed a bill to do so. On Saturday, senators instead voted in favor of a House version of the bill that preserves tenure. - Texas Tribune / Shelby Knowles
Texas Tribune / Shelby Knowles
The Texas A&M University campus. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wanted to ban faculty tenure at Texas public universities, and the Senate passed a bill to do so. On Saturday, senators instead voted in favor of a House version of the bill that preserves tenure.
A year and a half ago, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick shocked the higher education world when he pledged to eliminate tenure for faculty at Texas public universities, a century-old practice that provides continuous employment so professors can teach without fear of political interference or retribution.

Last month, the Texas Senate passed a bill to kill tenure. Faculty members around the state, some university leaders and House Speaker Dade Phelan panned it as a bad idea that would hurt faculty recruitment and retention, reduce protections for conservative faculty who might have unpopular opinions, and damage the prestige of Texas’ research universities.

On Saturday, in a surprise move, senators backed off their position and accepted the House’s counterproposal, which solidifies tenure in state law and places more power to make future changes to tenure in the hands of state lawmakers rather that individual university system boards.

Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, the bill’s sponsor, called Senate Bill 18 “a strong step forward … that will improve accountability and create true guardrails against faculty that are not in good standing with the university.

“This is a productive and necessary improvement that will benefit Texas students and taxpayers,” Creighton told his fellow senators Saturday as they considered the House version of the legislation.

The legislation now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott for approval.

Patrick vowed to ban tenure in Texas last year after a group of University of Texas at Austin faculty issued a resolution in defense of academic freedom. Specifically, their resolution was in response to the Legislature’s decision in 2021 to ban the teaching of “critical race theory” in K-12 schools.

Patrick has repeatedly accused UT-Austin faculty of stoking “societal division,” claiming the professors felt they were above the law.

After the vote Saturday, Patrick harkened back to that moment last February.

“I hope they’re hearing us clearly now,” he said. “They are accountable to the public like all of us.”

Throughout the debate over tenure this session, Republican lawmakers have inaccurately defined tenure as a "lifetime appointment." All universities have policies in place to remove tenured faculty in certain instances, such as malfeasance, sexual harassment or plagiarism.

The House version of the bill, proposed by state Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin, defines tenure in state statute as “the entitlement of a faculty member of an institution of higher education to continue in the faculty member’s academic position unless dismissed by the institution for good cause in accordance with the policies and procedures adopted by the institution” — a definition that reflects the common definition of tenure in higher education.

Under Kuempel’s bill, much of how universities currently award tenure would remain intact. University regents would have to clearly lay out how they grant tenure, how they evaluate tenured faculty and the reasons a tenured professor can be terminated, such as professional incompetence, “conduct involving moral turpitude” or unprofessional conduct that adversely affects the institution.

Faculty from across the state warned lawmakers in committee hearings that universities already have rigorous systems in place to grant and revoke tenure. They also expressed concern that the reasons listed as acceptable to terminate a professor in the House version are vague and could easily be weaponized to fire faculty who say or do something state or university leaders disagree with — the very threat that tenure is designed to protect faculty from.

Dominique Baker, a professor who studies higher education policy at Southern Methodist University, says vague language is especially concerning because some lawmakers have publicly stated their intent to eliminate tenure protections.

"These types of bills are often vague by design," she said. "When bills are vague by design it can allow that you can sort of selectively choose who's going to be accountable to the bill and who is not."

In a statement, the Texas chapter of the American Association of University Professors said the House version is better than the Senate's, but expressed concerns about what it described as vague language in the bill.

"We do not believe that such a codification is necessary; furthermore, we are concerned with dangerously broad grounds for termination in the bill as well as the lack of the due process provisions recommended by the AAUP and adopted by more than 1,300 colleges and universities nationally, including many in Texas," said Brian Evans, vice president of Texas chapter of the AAUP. "Nevertheless, the legislation passed by the House and Senate improves dramatically on the original bill, and we are grateful to the legislators, faculty, staff, students, and professional organizations whose work contributed to the amended bill."

Faculty are concerned that codifying these policies in state law, will prevent universities from developing tenure policies that work best for an individual institution.

"When the decision-making process around tenure is being shifted from individual institutions and being moved to the Legislature of course the question becomes, 'What happens in two years?'" Baker said. "This bill feels like the start of something and not the end."

Disclosure: University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kendall Batchelor, daughter of a San Antonio car dealer, sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal crash

By Michael Karlis

Kendall Lauren Batchelor will be eligible for parole in 10 years, according to a news report.

Photo of 'Sucia Patrol' truck spotted in San Antonio goes viral on Reddit

By Michael Karlis

In San Antonio, the term "sucia" refers to scantily clad partiers who are often intoxicated. It can be a compliment or an insult, depending on who you ask.

Want to watch Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment proceeding? Here's how.

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing an impeachment proceeding in the Texas House today.

Bar Raid Controversy, John Cornyn: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

McIntyre's Southtown was raided by police in late April, roughly a month after Councilman Mario Bravo's office submitted multiple inquiries to city staff about the establishment's permits.

Also in News

In your car, do you still listen to AM radio?

By Joe Lapointe

A bipartisan coalition has endorsed the “AM for Every Vehicle Act.”

San Antonio's had more rain over the past few months than the entirety of last year

By Michael Karlis

As of Wednesday, San Antonio has recorded 11.54 inches of rain for the year.

Bar Raid Controversy, John Cornyn: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

McIntyre's Southtown was raided by police in late April, roughly a month after Councilman Mario Bravo's office submitted multiple inquiries to city staff about the establishment's permits.

Kendall Batchelor, daughter of a San Antonio car dealer, sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal crash

By Michael Karlis

Kendall Lauren Batchelor will be eligible for parole in 10 years, according to a news report.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us