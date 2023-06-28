Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Analysis: San Antonio Report misses chance to press Nirenberg on police shooting

The publication's editor made no mention of the high-profile shooting that resulted in murder charges against three SAPD personnel.

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 12:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio Report Editor-In-Chief Leigh Munsil (right) speaks with Mayor Ron Nirenberg. - Screen Capture / YouTube: The San Antonio Report
Screen Capture / YouTube: The San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report Editor-In-Chief Leigh Munsil (right) speaks with Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg sat down Tuesday with San Antonio Report Editor-In-Chief Leigh Munsil for an hour-long interview conducted in partnership with KLRN public television. While the conversation — available on YouTube — touched on housing, transportation, job creation and economic competitiveness, there was one significant omission.

Munsil — a seasoned journalist whose experience includes time as breaking news editor at CNN Politics — waited until the end of her interview to ask Nirenberg about public safety, an issue at the forefront of voters' concerns last election. The mayor defended his proposals to increase the number of cops on the beat and to ignore the informal budget cap on allocating more than two-thirds of the city's general revenue to the police department.

"There's so much more to ask there, but I don't know that there's anything specific that we need to delve into right this second," Munsil said at that point. She then changed the subject to the Spurs'
addition of first-round NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

Saying there's not "anything specific we need to delve into" as a followup to Nirenberg's policing comments seemed odd. Especially considering three SAPD officers were charged with murder for gunning down a woman inside her own home on Friday. After all, the tragedy garnered national and international attention — in no small part because the shooting victim, Melissa Perez, 46, was a mother of four who struggled with schizophrenia.

Given the significance and timeliness, a journalist with access to the mayor has every right, if not a duty, to pose tough questions about the incident.

For example, is Nirenberg concerned his advocacy for more "proactive" policing risks more officer-involved shootings? Does he regret publicly opposing the Justice Charter, a failed ballot initiative that would have created a watchdog position to look into police misconduct? Can San Antonio really trust the police to police themselves? Are there adequate numbers of mental health professionals working with first responders? How many more civilians will get needlessly shot before city officials deem it an institutional failure and not merely "a few bad apples?"

"The shooting officers' actions were not consistent with SAPD's policy and training," Police Chief William McManus said during a Friday news conference, but he declined to take questions from reporters.

Reached for comment via email, Munsil conveyed the San Antonio Report's resolve to continue
covering the Melissa Perez story — even if she didn't bring up the subject with Nirenberg.

Still, it was more than a sin of omission for the mayor not mention the fatal shooting of a mentally ill woman while discussing plans to expand the city's police presence. It came off as strikingly tone deaf.

For Munsil and the San Antonio Report, it seemed like a missed opportunity to do what journalists should: ask tough questions and expect solid answers.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio man sucked into plane engine suffered from mental health problems, his brother says

By Michael Karlis

A flight moves down the runway at San Antonio International Airport.

Drunk drivers in Texas who kill parents of a child will now be required to pay child support

By Michael Karlis

Both Texas and San Antonio have high rates of drunk driving according to separate studies.

San Antonio man sucked into airplane engine committed suicide, Medical Examiner says

By Michael Karlis

Delta Flight 1111 had just arrived at San Antonio International Airport on Friday night when David Renner, 27, was sucked into one of the engines.

It's so hot outside that a San Antonio weatherman cooked wieners on his car's dashboard

By Michael Karlis

WOAI meteorologist Chris Suchan said on Twitter that the dashboard of his reached 182 degrees, allowing him to cook hot dogs.

Also in News

Social media in shock after OnlyFans model rolls around in pile of horse shit on Austin's 6th Street

By Michael Karlis

The woman said she pulled the stunt to distract Austin police officers who were arresting a man nearby.

Texas Legislature's special session ends without deal on property taxes

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott's first special session of 2023 ended with nothing being passed.

Malaria detected in South Texas resident

By Michael Karlis

On June 23, Texas Health and Human Services said that a resident who worked outside in Cameron County was diagnosed with the tropical disease.

Report: Abortion may be illegal in Texas, but plenty of women are still getting them out of state

By Michael Karlis

Although abortion is outlawed in Texas, women can still seek other reproductive healthcare at Planned Parenthood clinics across the state, such as the clinic in San Antonio pictured above.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us