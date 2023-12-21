Animal Care Services to hold free vaccination clinic for San Antonio pets this weekend

click to enlarge Michael Karlis The free vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday at ACS's headquarters at 4710 State Highway 151.

San Antonio Animal Care Services is holding a free vaccination clinic this weekend, according to a Facebook post.The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, December 23 at ACS’s headquarters at 4710 State Highway 151 on the inner West Side. ACS will be offering DHPP vaccines to canines and FVRCP vaccines to felines. Dogs must remain on a leash, while cats will need to stay in their carriers.Only 100 appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so folks will need to get there early to ensure their furry friends get the vaccines they need. Only three pets are allowed per household.Those looking to take advantage of the free vaccination clinic will need to bring a valid ID to prove that they are a San Antonio resident.What’s more, all pets attending the event will need to be microchipped. Those not already chipped will receive a free implant at the vaccination clinic.