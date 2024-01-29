Anonymous note listing 10 reasons to love San Antonio goes viral

click to enlarge Reddit / @jdavila119 The list, discovered by a worker at the Pearl gives shoutouts to the city's foodie scene, small town feel and Spanish Missions.

A note purportedly found at the Pearl development listing 10 reasons why everyone should love Alamo City has got local users of the online forum Reddit talking.The allegedly anonymous Post-It Note includes a number of San Antonio's well-known positives: its food scene, its small-town feel and historic Spanish Missions, for example. However, it was No. 9 on the list — "Not Houston" — that really got folks talking."I'm one of the groundskeepers at the Pearl, I was doing grounds (trash pick up) and discovered a sticky note on the wall near the corner of the can plant," Reddit user @ jdavila119 wrote in the r/sanantonio page, where he posted the list and explained its origin. "#9 made me laugh at loud."It didn't take long for the Houston hate to flow in the comments."Emphasis on the 'Not Houston!'" Reddit user @revoissue commented. "Lmao that place sucks."User @ quoteunquoteandquote agreed, adding "Number 9 is too real." Meanwhile, user @individual_Wheel4743 chimed in, commenting that she's "in the process of moving from Houston to San Antonio."Indeed, a majority of those who commented expressed their dislike for the Bayou City."We should have signs as you enter San Antonio from I-10 west: Welcome to San Antonio it's at least not Houston," @Gorkymalorki wrote.As of press time the post racked up more than 500 upvotes and nearly 60 comments.Sorry, Houston. Looks like every big city has to endure its share of trash talk.