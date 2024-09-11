TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Another San Antonio youth arrested on charge of making school-shooting threat

The arrest comes days after a separate pre-teen suspect allegedly threatened to shoot up schools on social media.

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 1:19 pm

BCSO deputies seized guns and ammunition from the suspect's home during a search Tuesday.
Courtesy Photo / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
BCSO deputies seized guns and ammunition from the suspect's home during a search Tuesday.
San Antonio-area authorities arrested a 12-year-old student Tuesday on allegations that the suspect threatened to shoot up a Northside ISD school campus, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

It's the second time in less than a week that local law enforcement officials have arrested a juvenile suspect on charges that they threatened to carry out a school shooting. Both threats also come days after a gunman killed four and injured nine during a school shooting in Georgia.

In the most recent San Antonio arrest, a Luna Middle School student made the threat during an off-campus FaceTime call last Friday, according to BCSO records. During that exchange, the suspect allegedly showed another person pictures of firearms then threatened to kill that person and shoot up a Northside campus.

BCSO began an investigation after NISD officials alerted it to the threat. After obtaining a warrant, deputies arrested the juvenile at his West Side home on Tuesday — four days after the alleged threat was made.
Deputies found two different plate carriers for body armor and other items that could be used to carry out a school shooting, according to BSCO officials.
Courtesy Photo / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Deputies found two different plate carriers for body armor and other items that could be used to carry out a school shooting, according to BSCO officials.

During a search of the suspect's home, BCSO deputies seized a .380 caliber pistol with an extended magazine, ammunition, two fake pistols and two plate carriers for body armor. The BCSO report didn't explain how the pre-teen was able to obtain the firearm and ammunition.

The suspect was booked into Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center and is being charged with making a terroristic threat.

"It's vital that parents speak to children about the serious consequences attached to making threats," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement. "The BCSO will investigate these cases vigorously and will make arrests when appropriate."

Luna Middle School Principal Lisa Richard informed parents of the student's arrest on Tuesday.
A photo of one of the hand guns seized from the home of a 12-year-old who allegedly threatened to shoot up a local middle school this week.
Courtesy Photo / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A photo of one of the hand guns seized from the home of a 12-year-old who allegedly threatened to shoot up a local middle school this week.
"The individual will not only face criminal consequences but will also be subject to consequences as defined in our Student Code of Conduct," Richard wrote in memo to parents.

NISD Assistant Superintended Barry Perez told the Current that the district "will continue to follow our safety protocols and procedures to keep our students and staff as safe as possible."

In the other recent San Antonio arrest, a 12-year-old student allegedly threatened in a social media post to carry out attacks at seven local schools. Although no weapons were found in that youth's home, the suspect was still charged with seven counts of making terroristic threats.

NISD asks residents to report potential threats to its district safe line at (210) 397-7233.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

