Another San Antonio youth arrested on charge of making school-shooting threat

It's the second time in less than a week that local law enforcement officials have arrested a juvenile suspect on charges that they threatened to carry out a school shooting. Both threats also come days after a gunman killed four and injured nine during a school shooting in Georgia.
In the most recent San Antonio arrest, a Luna Middle School student made the threat during an off-campus FaceTime call last Friday, according to BCSO records. During that exchange, the suspect allegedly showed another person pictures of firearms then threatened to kill that person and shoot up a Northside campus.
BCSO began an investigation after NISD officials alerted it to the threat. After obtaining a warrant, deputies arrested the juvenile at his West Side home on Tuesday — four days after the alleged threat was made.
During a search of the suspect's home, BCSO deputies seized a .380 caliber pistol with an extended magazine, ammunition, two fake pistols and two plate carriers for body armor. The BCSO report didn't explain how the pre-teen was able to obtain the firearm and ammunition.
The suspect was booked into Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center and is being charged with making a terroristic threat.
"It's vital that parents speak to children about the serious consequences attached to making threats," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement. "The BCSO will investigate these cases vigorously and will make arrests when appropriate."
Luna Middle School Principal Lisa Richard informed parents of the student's arrest on Tuesday.
NISD Assistant Superintended Barry Perez told the Current that the district "will continue to follow our safety protocols and procedures to keep our students and staff as safe as possible."
In the other recent San Antonio arrest, a 12-year-old student allegedly threatened in a social media post to carry out attacks at seven local schools. Although no weapons were found in that youth's home, the suspect was still charged with seven counts of making terroristic threats.
NISD asks residents to report potential threats to its district safe line at (210) 397-7233.
