App that connects homeowners with lawn care services launches in San Antonio

Nashville based GreenPal has more than a million users in 23 cities across the country.

By on Mon, Apr 18, 2022 at 10:12 am

GreenPal allows lawn care providers to make bids using Google Maps. - SERTERI VILNAMAKI
Serteri Vilnamaki
GreenPal allows lawn care providers to make bids using Google Maps.
GreenPal, a Nashville-based tech company that allows customers to contract lawn care providers, expanded its app into the San Antonio market this week.

GreenPal touts its service as making it easy to find a lawn care provider by eliminating most of the usual steps. After creating a cost-free profile, users list their lawn, the services needed, and available dates on the app. Then, vetted lawn care professionals can make bids using Google maps of the customer's lawn.

From there, users decide who to hire based on the contractor's reviews, vendor ratings, and price, according to a news release from the company. No cash is necessary, and services can be paid by connecting a credit card to the app.

GreenPal now operates in 22 other American cities and has more than a million users, according to its announcement.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
News Slideshows

The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million
This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts

