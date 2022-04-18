App that connects homeowners with lawn care services launches in San Antonio

Serteri Vilnamaki GreenPal allows lawn care providers to make bids using Google Maps.

GreenPal, a Nashville-based tech company that allows customers to contract lawn care providers, expanded its app into the San Antonio market this week.GreenPal touts its service as making it easy to find a lawn care provider by eliminating most of the usual steps. After creating a cost-free profile, users list their lawn, the services needed, and available dates on the app. Then, vetted lawn care professionals can make bids using Google maps of the customer's lawn.From there, users decide who to hire based on the contractor's reviews, vendor ratings, and price, according to a news release from the company. No cash is necessary, and services can be paid by connecting a credit card to the app.GreenPal now operates in 22 other American cities and has more than a million users, according to its announcement.