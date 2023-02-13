Appointee of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry says he's running for District 10 seat

It remains unclear whether embattled District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry will seek reelection.

By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 3:56 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio attorney Marc White was appointed to the city's zoning commission by District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry in 2019. - Facebook / Marc Whyte for City Council
Facebook / Marc Whyte for City Council
San Antonio attorney Marc White was appointed to the city's zoning commission by District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry in 2019.
San Antonio City Council's District 10 race is heating up. With or without an indication from incumbent Clayton Perry about whether he plans to run.

Marc Whyte — an attorney Perry appointed to the San Antonio Zoning Commission in 2019 — is now the second candidate to throw his hat into the ring for the District 10 race.

“I’m in!” Whyte wrote on Facebook Monday to announce his candidacy. “Details to come. Time to get this done D10.”

So far, Whyte, along with Joel Solis — a retired engineer appointed to the Building Standards Board by Perry in 2021 – are the only two candidates running to replace the incumbent.

With the clock ticking down on the Feb. 17 deadline, Perry has yet to declare whether he's seeing another term.

Whyte’s announcement comes after he originally told the Express-News he would only run if Perry, who's now facing a DWI case, didn't seek reelection.

Regardless of Perry's ultimate decision,  Whyte looks ready to put up a fight in the race. His campaign has already hired a treasurer, consultant and finance director. White also told the Express-News that he plans to loan his own campaign $50,000.

Perry's predecessor, Mike Gallagher — who temporarily filled the District 10 seat while Perry went on "sabbatical" after a Nov. 6 car crash — has encouraged him not to seek another term, the Express-News reports. Instead, Gallagher has reportedly thrown his support behind Whyte.

Perry is still dealing with the legal ramifications of the November collision, which police allege he fled while intoxicated. Authorities also said surveillance footage shows that Perry consumed 14 drinks at the Evil Olive bar the night of the crash.

Perry was charged with a DWI on Dec. 28.

