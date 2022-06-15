Arbitrator upholds firing of San Antonio police officer for harassing woman with graphic photos

click to enlarge
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
An officer accused of sending graphic photos to a woman was denied his job back in arbitration.
A twice-fired San Antonio police officer failed to win his job back after he was terminated over allegations he harassed a woman with texts containing graphic images, including dick pics and own "her own nude photographs," KSAT reports
.
On June 10, an arbitrator stood by San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus' 2018 decision to fire Officer Javier Perales after a woman complained to Internal Affairs that he'd sent her vulgar messages and sexual images, the station reports.
Those images included the woman's own nude snapshots and images of erect male genitalia, according to KSAT, citing disciplinary records. City of San Antonio officials suspect Perales lifted the photos from the woman's phone while she was asleep following a one-night stand, the station reports.
The department also handed Perales a prior indefinite suspension in November 2017 over allegations he'd sent threatening texts to his ex-wife, according to the KSAT story. In a separate arbitration session, the officer had the punishment cut to a 45-day suspension.
Perales could attempt to appeal the arbitrator’s latest decision in state district court, KSAT reports. However, it was unclear at press time whether he planned to do so.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.