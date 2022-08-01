Armed suspect barricades himself inside Northwest San Antonio auto dealership after traffic stop

click to enlarge Tommy Escobar Police monitor the perimeter around Red McCombs Superior Hyundai.

San Antonio police engaged in a standoff with an armed suspect Monday afternoon after the 34-year-old man fled a routine traffic stop and barricaded himself inside the auto body shop at the Red McCombs Superior Hyundai dealership.The suspect ran from police around 11:45 a.m. and barricaded himself inside a room at the dealership on Northwest Loop 410 and Manitou Drive, according to San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Mike Soliz.

Everyone in the building was evacuated, and no shots have been fired, according to SAPD officials. Although no one was harmed by the suspect, authorities say one woman is being treated by EMS for a medical episode.

SAPD officials haven't yet identified the suspect. SWAT and mental health professionals are currently on the scene as well, although Soliz said the suspect hasn't communicated with negotiators.

