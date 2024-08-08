WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Around 2/3 of Texas teachers say they're thinking of leaving the profession

Teachers cited low pay and attacks from elected leaders as the primary reasons why they want to quit.

By on Thu, Aug 8, 2024 at 10:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Students work on a science project at the John Cooper School in the Woodlands, Texas. - Shutterstock / Karina Eremina
Shutterstock / Karina Eremina
Students work on a science project at the John Cooper School in the Woodlands, Texas.
With the back-to-school season nearly upon us, Texas students apparently aren't the only ones feeling a sense of dread.

Roughly 65% of teachers surveyed in the Texas State Teachers Association's biennial moonlighting and morale survey said they seriously considered leaving the profession as the 2023-24 school year closed out last spring.

"I don't know how many of these teachers actually quit or retired early, because their responses were anonymous," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement released this week in conjunction with the survey. "But I fear many of them have left the classroom or will be leaving the classroom soon if our state leaders don't start supporting public education and educators and stop making political attacks against schools."

Texas teachers cited a lack of support from state leaders and low pay as their primary reasons for weighing a departure, according to the poll.

Conducted for the TSTA by faculty at Sam Houston State University, the 2024 survey recorded the second-highest percentage in the survey's 40-year history of teachers saying they considered leaving the profession. The highest was in 2022, when 70% of teachers said they wanted to quit.

TSTA's Molina attributed the low morale to Gov. Greg Abbott's continued attacks against public school teachers.

Indeed, the Republican governor spent the better part of the 2023 legislative session trying to ram school vouchers through the Texas Legislature while passing a diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, ban on college campuses. The Lone Star State also faces the second-highest number of book bans, with nearly 1,500 titles banished from libraries and campuses, according to an Axios report.

"Gov. Greg Abbott and his legislative allies have spent several years undermining the morale and reputations of teachers with inadequate school funding, proposed book bans, attacks on classroom diversity and laws imposing political restrictions on what teachers can teach," Molina said.

Abbott's continued attempts to dismantle public education could be why 87% of teachers surveyed said they either disagreed or strongly disagreed with the statement that legislators and other state leaders have a positive opinion of them, according to the TSTA.

The other key reason Texas teachers are heading for the exits is low pay, according to the survey.

The average pay of the 840 TSTA teacher-members included in the survey was $62,553 — far below the national average teacher salary of $71,699.

According to the survey, 33% of teachers took extra jobs during the school year. Of those moonlighters, 74% said their side hustle negatively affected their performance in the classroom but they need the extra money to survive.

Despite Texas posting a $33 billion surplus last year, Texas public school teachers spent an average of $856 of their own money on school supplies and another $405 monthly on health insurance, according to the TSTA.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed  

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's USAA to pay $64.2 million to settle claim it overcharged service members

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

Cost of proposed San Antonio sports district could be as high as $4 billion

By Michael Karlis

The proposed sports district, dubbed "Porject Marvel" by city officials, would be located at Hemisfair near the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Bexar County GOP accuses Democrat of changing name to appeal to Latino voters

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County Republican Party Chairwoman Kris Coons points to a copy of a document showing that Democrat Kristian Carranza legally changed her last name in 2023.

San Antonio Democrat chastised for changing her name has used it professionally since 2015

By Michael Karlis

Democrat Kristian Carranza (left) is running against Republican incumbent John Lujan (right) to represent Texas House District 118.

Assclown Alert: Railing against sin with recently arrested North Texas pastor Terren L. Dames

By Sanford Nowlin

Terren L. Dames strikes a pose during a sermon when he was pastor at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship.

San Antonio Democrat chastised for changing her name has used it professionally since 2015

By Michael Karlis

Democrat Kristian Carranza (left) is running against Republican incumbent John Lujan (right) to represent Texas House District 118.

There’s reason to doubt the numbers San Antonio leaders will use to tout a sports district

By Heywood Sanders

One of the consultants linked to Project Marvel did the initial forecasts for the city-financed Grand Hyatt.

San Antonio's USAA to pay $64.2 million to settle claim it overcharged service members

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us