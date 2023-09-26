BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Art Institute of San Antonio students say pending closure puts them in limbo

Students said they were notified of the closure days before. They're now scrambling to find new schools that will accept them.

By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 3:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Students at San Antonio's Art Institute said they received an email on Sept. 22 announcing the campus' pending closure. - Google Maps
Google Maps
Students at San Antonio's Art Institute said they received an email on Sept. 22 announcing the campus' pending closure.
For-profit college system the Art Institutes last week revealed it will close its eight remaining schools — a move students at its San Antonio campus say leaves them in financial and emotional purgatory.

The closure will affect 1,700 students nationwide, the New York Times reports. More than 200 of those are enrolled at the Alamo City campus, according to the Art Institutes' website.

Students received an email Friday, Sept. 22, saying that all the Art Institutes' last day of operation would be Sept. 30, student Celali Lopez told the Current in an email. She said the message "blindsided" both students and faculty.

“We are all looking for schools that are willing to take us in," she said.

A senior in the school's fashion design program, Lopez said she's only two quarters from graduation. She added that personnel in the school's financial office told her they don't have have any details at present about how she should go about repaying her loans.

Officials with the Education Principle Foundation, which owns the Art Institutes, were unavailable for comment at press time.

However, officials with the Art Institutes said in an online statement that they're working with "numerous partners" to facilitate student transfers. Students also will receive official transcripts at no cost on or after Oct. 1.

“We encourage you to complete your education at another school,” the statement added.

However, Lopez said students were given little time to find other options. The fall semester is already well underway at most colleges and universities. The news came on the final day of the quarter, when Lopez said she was turning in final exams and projects.

"To tell you how much we were surprised, I had just received my fall schedule two days before," Lopez said.

The Art Institutes struggled with low enrollment during the pandemic, according to The New York Times. What's more, one of its former owners faced allegations of fraud, which resulted in the campuses' loss of accreditation in 2018, the Times reports. That same year, the Art Institute shuttered 20 locations.

In 2015, the Art Institutes' corporate parent at the time, Pittsburgh-based Education Management Corp., was forced to pay out $95.5 million to settle allegations of fraud, according to a Department of Justice announcement.

DOJ officials maintained that Education Management violated federal and state law by falsely certifying that the Art Institutes were in compliance with federal rules on student loan and grant programs.

The system's ownership has changed multiple times since then, according to reporting by Inside Higher Ed. Education Principle Foundation acquired it in 2019, according to an EPF media release.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

More than 45 employers looking to hire at Goodwill San Antonio career fair

By Brandon Rodriguez

Fairgoers can register for free resume assistance with a member of Goodwill's career center.

San Antonio posted one of nation's largest drops in median home prices

By Michael Karlis

Median sale prices in the San Antonio metro have dropped 1.6% since September 2022, while pending home sales plummeted 24.7% during that same time.

University of Texas at San Antonio jumps 92 spots on U.S. News & World Report rankings

By Michael Karlis

UTSA was also named the nation's 151st-best public university.

San Antonio's East Central High School secured after call about shooter

By Michael Karlis

Authorities said East Central High School is safe despite a call about an active shooter.

Also in News

'We are not going away': Paxton whistleblowers vow to continue legal fight in court

By Robert Downen and Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Ryan Vassar, Mark Penley and Blake Brickman, whistleblowers in the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, speak at a press conference in the state Capitol on Sept. 25, 2023.

Texas leads the nation in oil production. What about industry-related deaths?

By Carlos Nogueras Ramos, The Texas Tribune

The sun begins to set behind a pump site in Gardendale on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

New anti-DEI law for public Texas colleges presents hiring challenges

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

Kate McGee, higher education reporter at The Texas Tribune, moderates a panel with Renu Khator, John Sharp and Tedd Mitchell, at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Sept. 22, 2023.

Paxton critics pile on, calling impeachment trial rigged

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

The state Capitol early in the morning of Sept. 6, 2023, the third day of the impeachment trial in Austin.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us