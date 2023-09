Art Institute of San Antonio students say pending closure puts them in limbo

will receive official transcripts at no cost on or after Oct. 1.

For-profit college system the Art Institutes last week revealed it will close its eight remaining schools — a move students at its San Antonio campus say leaves them in financial and emotional purgatory.The closure will affect 1,700 students nationwide, the New York Times reports . More than 200 of those are enrolled at the Alamo City campus, according to the Art Institutes' website Students received an email Friday, Sept. 22, saying that all the Art Institutes' last day of operation would be Sept. 30, student Celali Lopez told thein an email. She said the message "blindsided" both students and faculty.“We are all looking for schools that are willing to take us in," she said.A senior in the school's fashion design program, Lopez said she's only two quarters from graduation. She added that personnel in the school's financial office told her they don't have have any details at present about how she should go about repaying her loans.Officials with the Education Principle Foundation, which owns the Art Institutes, were unavailable for comment at press time.However, officials with the Art Institutes said in an online statement that they're working with "numerous partners" to facilitate student transfers. Students also