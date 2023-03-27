As Texas families deal with cut in SNAP benefits, San Antonio Food Bank braces for rising demand

The change reversed a three-year benefits increase that was part of the pandemic-era federal stimulus package. Now, the San Antonio Food Bank is scrambling to make up the difference, CEO Eric Cooper told the Current.
"The reality is that we are always in a reactionary mode. Do we have enough supply to sustain this current demand? The simply answer is no," he said.
For the past three years, those receiving SNAP benefits received roughly $251 per month, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Now, the average Texas family on SNAP is receiving $212 less on average, the Texas Tribune reports.
The steep cuts come as recipients grapple with rising food prices due to inflation. In the Lone Star State, 79% of SNAP participants are families with children, and roughly 27% have elderly or disabled family members, the Tribune also reports.
As the San Antonio Food Bank's clients look for ways to replace the lost benefits, Cooper said his team work to make them aware of other nutritional programs for which they may qualify.
The next 60 to 90 days will be critical for the nonprofit to boost donations, Cooper added.
Long-term, he hopes federal lawmakers will bolster SNAP benefits — something that would easy the burden for food banks while bolstering sales for grocers and other for-profit food providers.
"We are leaning on Congress to leverage SNAP as well as a stronger Farm Bill," Cooper said.
