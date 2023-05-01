Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Assclown Alert: Bringing up the immigration status of shooting victims with Gov. Greg Abbott

In a statement on the mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas, Abbott referred to the tragedy's victims as 'illegal immigrants.'

By on Mon, May 1, 2023 at 9:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott is under fire for focusing on the immigration status of the victims of a senseless mass shooting. - Shutterstock / lev radin
Shutterstock / lev radin
Gov. Greg Abbott is under fire for focusing on the immigration status of the victims of a senseless mass shooting.

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

After repeatedly trafficking in racist comparisons of border crossers to “invaders,” Gov. Greg Abbott is now under fire for identifying the victims of last week’s mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas, as “illegal immigrants.”

On Friday, an intoxicated man shot and killed five people, including an 8-year-old boy, after his neighbors dared ask him to stop firing off as assault rifle while a baby was trying to sleep.

In a subsequent statement, Texas’ Republican governor offered condolences to the families, but not before referring to the innocent victims as “illegal immigrants.” He also announced a $50,000 reward for the suspect, who remains at large at press time.

“Five human beings lost their lives and Greg Abbott insists on labeling them ‘illegal immigrants,'” former Mayor Julián Castro tweeted in response.

Meanwhile, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC) blasted the governor’s statement as “dehumanizing anti-immigrant rhetoric.”

The ILRC added: "The victims here were your neighbors. They were your friends. They were your colleagues."

What's more, several Twitter users shared evidence suggesting that at least one of the victims may have been a permanent U.S. resident.

In reality, no one should be surprised to see Abbott react with such callous disregard.

After all, this is the same assclown who lied during a 2021 San Antonio press conference that migrants were causing “carnage” at the border, adding that “people are being threatened with guns daily.” He offered no supporting data for either claim because there was none.

This is also the same assclown who, during the heat of last year’s election campaign, repeatedly invoked “invasion” rhetoric similar to that in a fundraising letter he sent out a day before the 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting that left 23 people dead. Before that rampage, the shooter posted a hate-filled screed about striking back against immigrant invaders.

There’s no reason to expect an authentic display of empathy from Abbott, a leader who’s repeatedly shown his willingness to grovel for the votes of white supremacists and those in the throes of anti-immigrant hysteria. 

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio hospital set to close next week owes millions in unpaid student salaries, suit alleges

By Michael Karlis

Texas Vista Medical Center now faces a lawsuit accusing it of not paying students under a contract with a San Antonio university.

Yet another study shows San Antonio is one of the most popular U.S. moving destinations

By Michael Karlis

Three other Texas cities including Houston, Dallas, and Austin, also made the list.

Now-viral TikTok captures moment gun shots ring out in downtown San Antonio during Fiesta

By Michael Karlis

A SAPD officer with his gun drawn takes cover behind a tent moment after shots were fired at Market Square.

GoFundMe launched for man shot at Fiesta event in San Antonio on Wednesday night

By Michael Karlis

SAPD is still working to identify the gunman who shot 25-year-old Omar Rodriguez during a Fiesta event at Market Square on Wednesday.

Also in News

Yet another study shows San Antonio is one of the most popular U.S. moving destinations

By Michael Karlis

Three other Texas cities including Houston, Dallas, and Austin, also made the list.

San Antonio hospital set to close next week owes millions in unpaid student salaries, suit alleges

By Michael Karlis

Texas Vista Medical Center now faces a lawsuit accusing it of not paying students under a contract with a San Antonio university.

Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

Law enforcement officers patrol outside the library of Akins Early College High School in Austin on Sept. 15, 2022. Authorities were called after a threat on social media was reported.

Sustainability in Texas, Fiesta Shooting: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Alamo City also landed at No. 64 on the list of least sustainable cities, but got demerits for its high level of excess fuel consumption.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us