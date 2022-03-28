Assclown Alert: Defending the Oath Keepers With Texas Lawyer Sidney Powell

click to enlarge Facebook / Sidney Powell

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Dallas attorney Sidney Powell just doesn't appear ready to get off the Trump Train.

After promising to help Donald Trump "release the kraken" and filing multiple suits on his behalf to throw out the legitimate results of the 2020 election, Powell is now covering legal expenses for at least one defendant, possibly more, in the federal case against the Oath Keepers, a right-wing extremist group accused of playing a key part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Buzzfeed reports.

Last month, the Justice Department brought charges of seditious conspiracy against the militant group's founder and 10 other members for allegedly plotting the use of force to stop President Joe Biden from taking office. So far, the case is the highest-profile prosecution to come out of the federal investigation of the Capitol riot.

Defending the Republic, an entity set up by Powell in the wake of the election, had raised $15 million by last August, Buzzfeed reports, citing audited financials. Although the group's stated purpose is to "defend the constitutional rights of all Americans," details about how it's spending the money is sketchy, according to the news site.

Even so, Buzzfeed said it's learned that Defending the Republic has been making monthly payments to the defense attorney for Kelly Meggs, one of the Oath Keepers caught in the federal sweep. Meggs' attorney, Jonathon Moseley, told the site he's aware of "at least three or four other defendants who have that arrangement."

Powell was unavailable for comment, as was her attorney, and so was Defending the Republic's attorney, Buzzfeed noted.

The new revelation about Powell comes days after the State Bar of Texas filed a disciplinary action accusing her of professional misconduct over the multiple suits she filed to overturn the election. The bar association's Commission for Lawyer Discipline reported that it's received 10 separate complaints about Powell since late 2020.

Apparently, some assclowns like to keep multiple irons in the fire, even if it increases their chances of getting burned.

