Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Assclown Alert: Defending the Oath Keepers With Texas Lawyer Sidney Powell

The Dallas attorney just doesn't appear ready to jump off the Trump Train.

By on Mon, Mar 28, 2022 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SIDNEY POWELL
Facebook / Sidney Powell

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Dallas attorney Sidney Powell just doesn't appear ready to get off the Trump Train.

After promising to help Donald Trump "release the kraken" and filing multiple suits on his behalf to throw out the legitimate results of the 2020 election, Powell is now covering legal expenses for at least one defendant, possibly more, in the federal case against the Oath Keepers, a right-wing extremist group accused of playing a key part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Buzzfeed reports.

Last month, the Justice Department brought charges of seditious conspiracy against the militant group's founder and 10 other members for allegedly plotting the use of force to stop President Joe Biden from taking office. So far, the case is the highest-profile prosecution to come out of the federal investigation of the Capitol riot.

Defending the Republic, an entity set up by Powell in the wake of the election, had raised $15 million by last August, Buzzfeed reports, citing audited financials. Although the group's stated purpose is to "defend the constitutional rights of all Americans," details about how it's spending the money is sketchy, according to the news site.

Even so, Buzzfeed said it's learned that Defending the Republic has been making monthly payments to the defense attorney for Kelly Meggs, one of the Oath Keepers caught in the federal sweep. Meggs' attorney, Jonathon Moseley, told the site he's aware of "at least three or four other defendants who have that arrangement."

Powell was unavailable for comment, as was her attorney, and so was Defending the Republic's attorney, Buzzfeed noted.

The new revelation about Powell comes days after the State Bar of Texas filed a disciplinary action accusing her of professional misconduct over the multiple suits she filed to overturn the election. The bar association's Commission for Lawyer Discipline reported that it's received 10 separate complaints about Powell since late 2020.

Apparently, some assclowns like to keep multiple irons in the fire, even if it increases their chances of getting burned.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everyone we saw participating in San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice

Everyone we saw participating in San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice
A breathtaking 1918 home that a San Antonio couple spent years restoring is now for sale

A breathtaking 1918 home that a San Antonio couple spent years restoring is now for sale
San Antonio painter Yolix Luna's stylish home is still on the market, and it includes some of her art

San Antonio painter Yolix Luna's stylish home is still on the market, and it includes some of her art
A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

News Slideshows

Everyone we saw participating in San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice

Everyone we saw participating in San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice
A breathtaking 1918 home that a San Antonio couple spent years restoring is now for sale

A breathtaking 1918 home that a San Antonio couple spent years restoring is now for sale
San Antonio painter Yolix Luna's stylish home is still on the market, and it includes some of her art

San Antonio painter Yolix Luna's stylish home is still on the market, and it includes some of her art
A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

News Slideshows

Everyone we saw participating in San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice

Everyone we saw participating in San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice
A breathtaking 1918 home that a San Antonio couple spent years restoring is now for sale

A breathtaking 1918 home that a San Antonio couple spent years restoring is now for sale
San Antonio painter Yolix Luna's stylish home is still on the market, and it includes some of her art

San Antonio painter Yolix Luna's stylish home is still on the market, and it includes some of her art
A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

Trending

San Antonio the 8th fastest-growing metro in the nation, according to U.S. Census

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio gained 35,105 new residents from July 2020 through July 2021.

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

By Sanford Nowlin

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

What do we mean by ‘COVID-19 changes your brain’?

By Laura Sanders, Science News

Brain imaging can reveal when certain regions grow or shrink. A meticulous new brain-scanning study suggests that a bout of COVID-19 can make some parts of the brain smaller. The next big question is what those changes might mean for human health.

San Antonio street celebrity Hispanic Elvis now in hospice care, according to his brother

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio street celebrity Hispanic Elvis now in hospice care, according to his brother

Also in News

Everyone we saw participating in San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everyone we saw participating in San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice

What do we mean by ‘COVID-19 changes your brain’?

By Laura Sanders, Science News

Brain imaging can reveal when certain regions grow or shrink. A meticulous new brain-scanning study suggests that a bout of COVID-19 can make some parts of the brain smaller. The next big question is what those changes might mean for human health.

Feds restore billions in halted payments to Texas hospitals, but the fight over uninsured care continues

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

Yesenia Alvarado held her daughter, 2-year-old Melanie Almaraz, a Medicaid patient, during a 2013 visit to see Dr. Alberto Vasquez for treatment of a fever at Su Clinica Familiar in Harlingen.

In Texas, calls to boost U.S. oil production after Russian invasion run into hard realities

By Mitchell Ferman, The Texas Tribune

A pumpjack outside of Midland.
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us