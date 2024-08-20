WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Assclown Alert: Demanding a fully armed State Fair with Texas AG Ken Paxton

Paxton threatened to sue the city of Dallas after the State Fair of Texas implemented a gun ban in response to a shooting at last year's gathering.

By on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 at 1:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Despite his cowboy duds, the Texas State Fair's towering mascot, Big Tex, doesn't pack a shooting iron on his hip. - Shutterstock / Leena Robinson
Shutterstock / Leena Robinson
Despite his cowboy duds, the Texas State Fair's towering mascot, Big Tex, doesn't pack a shooting iron on his hip.
Despite a near-impeachment and mounting evidence that he’s more worried about racking up far-right brownie points than doing his job, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton shows no signs of pumping the brakes on his special brand of performative politics.

Last week, Paxton threatened to sue the city of Dallas if the State Fair of Texas, an annual event staged by a nonprofit, doesn’t toss out a new rule banning open- and concealed-carry firearms.

Fair organizers adopted the rule in response to a highly publicized shooting at last year’s event that injured three people.

In his letter — conveniently shared with media and anyone on the AG office’s mailing list — Paxton posited that because the event is staged at Fair Park, which Dallas owns, it’s subject to Texas laws barring entities from blocking licensed firearms owners from bringing guns onto government property.

In his letter, Paxton said he’s prepared to seek civil penalties $1,000 to $1,500 per day and added that city officials have 15 days to reverse course or face a lawsuit.

Paxton fired off his threat after a cadre of state Republican lawmakers petitioned the State Fair to pitch out its common-sense policy. They argued the ban makes folks gathered to eat fried food on a stick “less safe.” Indeed, no-firearms zones are “magnets for crime because they present less of a threat to those who seek to do evil,” the itchy trigger-fingered legislators warned.

It’s questionable whether fair-goers were enjoying a “safe” experience last year when 22-year-old Cameron Turner opened fire in a crowded food court because a “group of big men” approached him and he went into “defensive mode” out of purported fear for his family. One of those shots struck an individual who spoke to Turner, while two others hit bystanders, according to authorities.

Turner was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

However, as Paxton’s proven repeatedly during his career as Texas’ top legal assclown, he’s never been one to let the facts get in the way of a good lawsuit.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio chicken restaurant owner arrested on cocaine trafficking charges

By Michael Karlis

Pollos Asados "El Gordo" owner Jonathan Linares Lumbreras, 32, is accused of orchestrating the sale of a kilo of cocaine to an undercover FBI informant.

Austin police are looking for a serial killer, and it's not the 'Rainey Street Ripper'

By Michael Karlis

Austin police are adamant that this serial killer is not connected to the string of mysterious drownings at Lady Bird Lake in recent years.

San Antonio ISD invites public to give input on fate of closed campuses

By Michael Karlis

The SAISD Board of Trustees in a 5-2 vote in May opted to close 15 schools and merge three others as part of a controversial "rightsizing plan."

Free speech groups challenge Texas law requiring parental consent for kids’ social media

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Texas is part of a growing number of states attempting to regulate how social media companies moderate their content.

San Antonio city staff drawing up plan to phase out horse-drawn carriages

By Sanford Nowlin

A horse and carriage carries tourists through the streets of San Antonio at night.

San Antonio boy makes final round of USA Mullet Championships

By Stephanie Koithan

Hometown hairdo hero Avery Quiroz is representing San Antonio in the USA Mullet Championships.

Texas ranks second-worst for women's equality in new study

By Stephanie Koithan

Texas can thank lack of access to healthcare for its low ranking on women's equality, according to WalletHub.

Retirement of CEO at San Antonio's USAA comes amid other top-level departures

By Sanford Nowlin

The retirement announcement from USAA CEO Wayne Peacock follows the departure of at least four other high-level company executives.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us