Assclown Alert: Destroying free speech with Texas State Rep. Steve Toth

One of Texas' most tireless and tiresome culture warriors has filed a bill that would make it illegal to 'provide information on how to obtain an abortion-inducing drug.'

By on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 at 1:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge State Rep. Steve Toth delivers a speech at the Alamo while dressed in his best culture warrior duds. - Wikimedia Commons / Jonmallard
Wikimedia Commons / Jonmallard
State Rep. Steve Toth delivers a speech at the Alamo while dressed in his best culture warrior duds.

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Apparently, in some Texas Republicans' view, it's just not enough to stop people from having abortions — it's also necessary to quash their rights to free speech so they can't even talk about abortions.

State Rep. Steve Toth — one of the Lege's most tireless and tiresome culture warriors — has filed a bill that would prevent the sale of abortion medications including mifepristone and misoprostol. Then for good measure, the proposal would make it illegal to "provide information on how to obtain an abortion-inducing drug." 

The Houston-area Republican's HB 2690 would ban individuals from starting, running, hosting or even registering a domain name for a website that explains how to obtain abortion medication. It specifically mentions sites operated by Aid Access, Hey Jane, Plan C and other organizations that help women buy medication via mail to end their pregnancies. 

However, beyond that, Toth's bill would require internet service providers such as phone and cable companies to "make every reasonable and technologically feasible effort" to block users' access to online information about how to get abortion pills. 

Understandably, Toth's proposal has already drawn harsh criticism from free-speech group the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which warned that it would create "glaring" free speech issues with "dire" outcomes. 

Much like Senate Bill 8 — the controversial law that effectively ended abortion in Texas after the first six weeks of pregnancy — Toth's measure would use civil courts for enforcement. In a move the EFF cautions would stifle free speech, his proposal encourages anyone and everyone to file lawsuits against people who speak about abortion medication — even if they're not directly supplying it. 

"The bill is carefully designed to scare people into silence," the EFF writes. "First, HB 2690 encourages individuals to sue people or organizations that violate the proposed law. An 'interactive computer service' can also be sued if it 'allows residents of [Texas] to access information or material that assists or facilitates efforts to obtain elective abortions or abortion-inducing drugs.'"

Of course, Toth has repeatedly shown he doesn't give a shit about free speech so long as he's able to file bills that score points with the most extreme fringe of the GOP base.

He recently made headlines with a separate proposal that would let pretty much anyone with a pulse sue any person who hosts a drag show or performs in drag where a child is in attendance. And remember that bill from the 2021 session that by banned teachers from making any mention of Critical Race Theory? Toth wrote the House version.

In other words: this assclown has no concern for the First Amendment. We can only hope other legislators do and stand in the way of his latest dangerous, undemocratic proposal.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kendall Batchelor trial postponed due to mountain of evidence submitted by state prosecutors

By Michael Karlis

Kendall Lauren Batchelor had a BAC of .166 when she struck a sedan driven by David Belter on June 2, according to authorities.

San Antonio police say they're ready for possible unrest if Trump is arrested

By Michael Karlis

Reminiscent of his language before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump called on supporters to "take our nation back" if he's arrested.

Texas Senate committee advances bill that would block minors' access to gender-affirming care

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has repeatedly targeted transgender Texans.

Move over Austin. San Antonio is the 'coolest' spot in Texas, according to Canadian newspaper

By Michael Karlis

The Toronto Star's raving review of the Alamo City comes on the heels of a well received San Antonio travel blog published by Insider earlier this year.

Also in News

Co-owners of dogs that mauled elderly Air Force veteran on San Antonio's West Side are out on bail

By Michael Karlis

Abilene Schnieder, 31, was released from the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday after posting a $125,000 bond.

Kendall Batchelor trial postponed due to mountain of evidence submitted by state prosecutors

By Michael Karlis

Kendall Lauren Batchelor had a BAC of .166 when she struck a sedan driven by David Belter on June 2, according to authorities.

San Antonio police say they're ready for possible unrest if Trump is arrested

By Michael Karlis

Reminiscent of his language before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump called on supporters to "take our nation back" if he's arrested.

Texas Senate committee advances bill that would block minors' access to gender-affirming care

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has repeatedly targeted transgender Texans.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us