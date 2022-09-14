Assclown Alert: Failing to stay out of jail with Oath Keepers attorney Kellye SoRelle

click to enlarge Facebook / Kellye SoRelle SoRelle was arrested in the town of Junction, an hour and a half northwest of San Antonio.

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Kellye SoRelle, the Texas-based general counsel for right-wing extremist group the Oath Keepers, was arrested at the beginning of the month and indicted on four counts related to the Capitol attack.

A federal grand jury indicted the attorney on counts of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of justice and misdemeanor entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to the U.S. Justice Department. She was arrested in the town of Junction, an hour and a half northwest of San Antonio, the Texas Tribune reports.

The indictment documents are sparse on details but allege that SoRelle, 43, persuaded or attempted to persuade people to withhold records from the grand jury investigation of the Jan. 6 attack and that she destroyed or altered documents to prevent their potential use by the grand jury.

SoRelle appeared in the U.S. House's Jan. 6 committee hearings and spoke to the committee, according to press reports. Her boss, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, is facing trial later this month along with others in his merry band on seditious conspiracy charges.

Someone needs to tell this assclown SoRelle that a lawyer's job is to keep her clients out of jail rather than ending up in the Graybar Hotel right next to them.

