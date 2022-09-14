Assclown Alert: Failing to stay out of jail with Oath Keepers attorney Kellye SoRelle

SoRelle was arrested on charges related to the grand jury investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 4:58 pm

click to enlarge SoRelle was arrested in the town of Junction, an hour and a half northwest of San Antonio. - Facebook / Kellye SoRelle
Facebook / Kellye SoRelle
SoRelle was arrested in the town of Junction, an hour and a half northwest of San Antonio.

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Kellye SoRelle, the Texas-based general counsel for right-wing extremist group the Oath Keepers, was arrested at the beginning of the month and indicted on four counts related to the Capitol attack.

A federal grand jury indicted the attorney on counts of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of justice and misdemeanor entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to the U.S. Justice Department. She was arrested in the town of Junction, an hour and a half northwest of San Antonio, the Texas Tribune reports.

The indictment documents are sparse on details but allege that SoRelle, 43, persuaded or attempted to persuade people to withhold records from the grand jury investigation of the Jan. 6 attack and that she destroyed or altered documents to prevent their potential use by the grand jury.

SoRelle appeared in the U.S. House's Jan. 6 committee hearings and spoke to the committee, according to press reports. Her boss, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, is facing trial later this month along with others in his merry band on seditious conspiracy charges.

Someone needs to tell this assclown SoRelle that a lawyer's job is to keep her clients out of jail rather than ending up in the Graybar Hotel right next to them.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

Trending

New TV ad from Greg Abbott edits clip to make it sound like Beto O'Rourke wants to defund police

By Sanford Nowlin

A new ad from Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign splices video to put words in the mouth of his rival.

San Antonio's mural of Ted Cruz snuggling knocked-up Greg Abbott has already been painted over

By Sanford Nowlin

An artistic statement about two Texas Republican politicians didn't last long on a Southtown building.

Texas teacher fired after she told her class to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'

By Michael Karlis

El Paso high school teacher Amber Parker will be able to appeal the decision.

In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

At Giddings State School, a Texas juvenile prison, youths reported regularly soiling their cells this summer because there weren’t enough officers to take them to the bathroom.

Also in News

Indictment accuses fired San Antonio police officer of felony child abuse

By Sanford Nowlin

The former officer's termination documents detail nine incidents of possible abuse, all to children under the age of 6, according to a KSAT report.

Bexar County elections official defends running lower number of polling places during midterms

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County Elections Commissioner Jacque Callanen speaks to reporters during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Republicans representing San Antonio in Congress land shitty grades on democracy scorecard

By Abe Asher

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy voted against 17 of 18 pro-democracy bills included in Common Cause's analysis.

Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke by 5 percentage points in new poll

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and Beto O'Rourke remain locked in a tight race, according to a new poll.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us