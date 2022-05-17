Assclown Alert: Gov. Greg Abbott's deafening whistle is impossible to ignore

Instagram / GovernorAbbott Like much of Abbott's recent action around immigration, the governor's inference that immigrant children are less worthy of formula goes beyond dog-whistle racism.

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

If case anyone's still unclear on just how much lower Gov. Greg Abbott is prepared to go in his pursuit of a third term, it should be apparent by now that there is no bottom.

Need more proof? Abbott's rhetorical response last week to the infant formula shortage gripping the United States was not to urge calm, explain what he was doing to shore up supplies or unveil a plan for needy Texans to gain access.

Instead, the Republican governor issued a statement with National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd accusing the Biden Administration of turning a "blind eye to parents across America" by feeding "critical supplies to illegal immigrants before the very people he took an oath to serve."

Abbott was not alone in sharing his outrage that the federal government had the gall to supply formula to infants in immigration detention centers rather than letting them succumb to malnutrition so that red-blooded American babies could be prioritized. GOP fringe players including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have also worked themselves into a tizzy over the past few days over the notion that immigrant babies are less worthy of being kept alive.

Speaking of fringe players, it bears mentioning that Judd, who co-issued the statement with Abbott, was outed in a recent USA Today report for espousing the great replacement theory — you know, the white supremacist belief that lefties promote immigration because they want to undermine Western civilization by letting in people of color.

Like much of Abbott's recent action around immigration, the governor's inference that immigrant children are less worthy of formula goes beyond dog-whistle racism. It's a shrill, deafening police whistle blown at top volume. Texas' electorate ignores this assclown's pandering to white supremacists at its own peril.

