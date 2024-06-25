WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Assclown Alert: Making empty threats about the Ten Commandments with Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

'Texas WOULD have been and SHOULD have been the first state in the nation to put the 10 Commandments back in our schools,' Patrick tweeted last week.

By on Tue, Jun 25, 2024 at 2:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick puts his taste in men's wear on display during a speech in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick puts his taste in men's wear on display during a speech in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

For all of Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s power to run the Texas Senate with an iron fist, he’s had a harder time forcing his whims on the Texas House.

Which makes it all the more puzzling that Patrick last week tweeted that the Texas Legislature would follow in Louisiana’s footsteps and pass a bill forcing public schools to display the Ten Commandments.

In a string of tweets, Patrick bragged that such a bill passed his Senate last year but failed to move forward in the House. He lamented that Texas didn’t beat Louisiana to the punch in forcing the Christian religion down kids’ throats.

“Texas WOULD have been and SHOULD have been the first state in the nation to put the 10 Commandments back in our schools,” Patrick said.

He went on to blame House Speaker Dade Phelan for the bill’s death, adding that the Beaumont Republican caved because “the Democrats who put him in power opposed it.”

“Every Texas Republican House member would have voted for it. But, SPEAKER Dade Phelan killed the bill by letting it languish in committee for a month assuring it would never have time for a vote on the floor. This was inexcusable and unacceptable.”

It’s certainly possible that a Ten Commandments bill will pick up steam when the House meets next year. Bad ideas have a way of picking up momentum in the Texas Lege.

However, it’s doubtful Phelan will show any more inclination to let such a bill move forward. Relations between he and Patrick are at an all-time low.

After all, Patrick this spring endorsed and campaigned for Phelan’s now-vanquished primary challenger, David Covey. Not exactly a great way to win favors from the guy who heads the other chamber.

It’s also possible the Republican-controlled House may vote in a new leader, but if that happens Dems will still have a hand in who that is. It seems likely they’ll do everything in their power to ensure it’s not someone who’s willing to be the lieutenant governor’s puppet.

Someone needs to tell Patrick that as much power as he’s carved out for himself in Texas Senate, someone else wields the gavel in the House. But good luck with that. Patrick is an assclown who’s repeatedly demonstrated he’s unwilling to listen to anyone but himself. 

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy says he wants to 'ethnic cleanse' white progressives

By Michael Karlis

Congressman Chip Roy speaks during a House Judiciary Committee field hearing.

San Antonio mayor claps back at anti-abortion protesters during Monday event

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio mayor claps back at anti-abortion protesters during Monday event

Trans celebrity amplifies mysterious death of Jarvis McIntire in San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

Trans actress Dominique Jackson (right) has offered her condolences to those who knew Jarvis McIntire (left), a St. Louis man who died in San Antonio this month.

San Antonio's Opportunity Home launches rental assistance for those facing eviction

By Michael Karlis

The Alazan-Apache public housing project on San Antonio's West Side is owned and operated by Opportunity Home.

Campaign of Brandon 'AK Guy' Herrera closes PAC before recount is complete

By Sanford Nowlin

Brandon Herrera demanded a recount after losing to Republican incumbent Tony Gonzales in a runoff for Texas' 23rd congressional district.

How a U.S. Supreme Court case about gender-affirming care ban could impact Texas

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

People wave Pride flags wave in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building.

Infant mortality in Texas spiked following state's 'heartbeat bill' abortion ban, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Women march for abortion rights in San Antonio following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

San Antonio's Opportunity Home launches rental assistance for those facing eviction

By Michael Karlis

The Alazan-Apache public housing project on San Antonio's West Side is owned and operated by Opportunity Home.
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us