Assclown Alert: Racing to the bottom with Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis

Anyone questioning whether Gov. Greg Abbott is chasing the 2024 Republican nomination need look no further than his despicable actions last week to see he's all in.

By on Tue, Sep 20, 2022 at 2:58 pm

click to enlarge Just look at these two. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was clearly doing his best to keep up with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week. - Instagram / governorabbott (left); Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Instagram / governorabbott (left); Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Just look at these two. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was clearly doing his best to keep up with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week.
Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Anyone questioning whether Gov. Greg Abbott is chasing the 2024 Republican nomination need look no further than his despicable actions last week to see he's all in.

After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — currently a frontrunner for the GOP presidential nod — grabbed headlines last Wednesday by cruelly stranding 50 asylum seekers picked up in San Antonio in Martha's Vineyard, Abbott refused to be outdone.

The following day, Abbott dumped two busloads of migrants at Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence. Subsequently, Abbott's office sent a statement to the Current saying he'd had discussions with DeSantis about his program of expelling asylum seekers prior to the Florida governor's Martha's Vineyard stunt.

And, not to be further upstaged, Abbott signed onto a letter by DeSantis and 20 other GOP governors urging President Joe Biden to scrap his plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Americans.

As justification, the governors claimed the plan would force hourly workers to "pay off the master's and doctorate degrees of high salaried lawyers, doctors, and professors." Never mind that people earning $125,000 or more annually are exempt or that those eligible to cancel more than $10,000 are required to be recipients of grants for low-income students.

Clearly, neither compassion nor truth are much of a consideration in Abbott's race to the bottom with DeSantis. Clearly, these two sewer dwellers understand that in the post-Trump Republican Party, such characteristics are political liabilities.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

Trending

LULAC offers cash for ID of woman who lured San Antonio migrants onto Martha's Vineyard flights

By Sanford Nowlin

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken credit for flying 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

San Antonio archbishop says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's migrant busing 'offends God'

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio archbishop says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's migrant busing 'offends God'

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz admits on Fox News that transporting migrants across state lines is illegal

By Michael Karlis

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz made the statement Friday during a Fox News appearance.

Texas leads the nation in number of books banned from school libraries

By Michael Karlis

Book reviews during the 2021-2022 school year took place after Texas Rep. Matt Krause demanded districts review books on a list of 850 titles he circulated.

Also in News

As Banned Books Week celebrates its 40th anniversary, it's time to unequivocally condemn censorship

By Mickey Huff

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Banned Books Week.

Plane possibly carrying more migrants from San Antonio en route to Joe Biden's vacation home

By Michael Karlis

People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up for provisions from Catholic Charities.

Texas experienced more power outages than any other state over the past 20 years, report says

By Michael Karlis

Locally, CPS Energy customers only experienced about 3 hours without power on average, the third lowest among utilities in Texas with over 250,000 customers.

Bexar County sheriff launches criminal probe of flights stranding migrants in Martha's Vineyard

By Sanford Nowlin

Sheriff Javier Salazar speaks during Monday's news conference.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us