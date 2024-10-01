Assclown Alert: Stumping for Trump with JD Vance and Texas evangelist David Wallnau

click to enlarge Shutterstock / lev radin (left) and Twitter / @lancewallnau (right) Despite writing in 2016 that U.S. evangelicals' us-versus-them moralizing hurts the white working class, GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance (left) has thrown in with self-proclaimed Christian nationalist evangelical Lance Wallnau (right).

Fresh off tweeting that Vice President Kamala Harris used “witchcraft” to whip Donald Trump’s ass in their recent debate, Dallas televangelist Lance Wallnau has launched a traveling roadshow to break swing-state “demonic strongholds” that may cost Trump the election.

Wallnau — a self-avowed Christian nationalist — is partnering with fellow MAGA evangelist Mario Murillo to spearhead the Courage Tour, which according to online site Right Wing Watch, will stage multi-day events that combine political rallies with “miracle healings.”

In between calling for Christian rule of the U.S. and spewing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments, Wallnau has spread plenty of outrageous claims about Harris as a candidate. For example, he’s accused her of representing “the spirit of Jezebel” and being “the devil’s choice” at the ballot box, Right Wing Watch reports.

Given Wallnau’s propensity for spewing hate and hot air, it’s easy to dismiss the Courage Tour as an exercise in grandstanding and moving spiritual snake-oil. But Team Trump appears to see real opportunity in using the extreme-right evangelist to fire up a snake-handling base.

To that end, Trump vice presidential nominee and Hillbilly Elegy author Sen. JD Vance appeared last Saturday at the Courage Tour’s stop in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, where he was joined by roughly two-dozen other far-right figures, including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Texas pseudo-historian and Assclown Alert alum David Barton.

Interesting since Vance penned a 2016 New York Times op-ed accusing U.S. evangelicals of failing the white working class by spinning conspiracy theories and ginning up paranoia rather promoting healing and community.

“Mr. Trump, like too much of the church, offers little more than an excuse to project complex problems onto simple villains,” Vance wrote at the time. “Yet the white working class needs neither more finger-pointing nor more fiery sermons.”

What should be apparent by now is that Vance, who once called Trump “America’s Hitler,” is nothing more than a low-rate conman willing to align himself with any stripe of extremist assclown, so long as they further his political aspirations.