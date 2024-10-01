SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Assclown Alert: Stumping for Trump with JD Vance and Texas evangelist David Wallnau

Vance joined Wallnau, who once claimed Kamala Harris 'used witchcraft,' on tour to help Trump win in 'demonic strongholds.'

By on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 at 11:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Despite writing in 2016 that U.S. evangelicals' us-versus-them moralizing hurts the white working class, GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance (left) has thrown in with self-proclaimed Christian nationalist evangelical Lance Wallnau (right). - Shutterstock / lev radin (left) and Twitter / @lancewallnau (right)
Shutterstock / lev radin (left) and Twitter / @lancewallnau (right)
Despite writing in 2016 that U.S. evangelicals' us-versus-them moralizing hurts the white working class, GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance (left) has thrown in with self-proclaimed Christian nationalist evangelical Lance Wallnau (right).
Editor's note: Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Fresh off tweeting that Vice President Kamala Harris used “witchcraft” to whip Donald Trump’s ass in their recent debate, Dallas televangelist Lance Wallnau has launched a traveling roadshow to break swing-state “demonic strongholds” that may cost Trump the election.

Wallnau — a self-avowed Christian nationalist — is partnering with fellow MAGA evangelist Mario Murillo to spearhead the Courage Tour, which according to online site Right Wing Watch, will stage multi-day events that combine political rallies with “miracle healings.”

In between calling for Christian rule of the U.S. and spewing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments, Wallnau has spread plenty of outrageous claims about Harris as a candidate. For example, he’s accused her of representing “the spirit of Jezebel” and being “the devil’s choice” at the ballot box, Right Wing Watch reports.

Given Wallnau’s propensity for spewing hate and hot air, it’s easy to dismiss the Courage Tour as an exercise in grandstanding and moving spiritual snake-oil. But Team Trump appears to see real opportunity in using the extreme-right evangelist to fire up a snake-handling base.

To that end, Trump vice presidential nominee and Hillbilly Elegy author Sen. JD Vance appeared last Saturday at the Courage Tour’s stop in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, where he was joined by roughly two-dozen other far-right figures, including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Texas pseudo-historian and Assclown Alert alum David Barton.

Interesting since Vance penned a 2016 New York Times op-ed accusing U.S. evangelicals of failing the white working class by spinning conspiracy theories and ginning up paranoia rather promoting healing and community.

“Mr. Trump, like too much of the church, offers little more than an excuse to project complex problems onto simple villains,” Vance wrote at the time. “Yet the white working class needs neither more finger-pointing nor more fiery sermons.”

What should be apparent by now is that Vance, who once called Trump “America’s Hitler,” is nothing more than a low-rate conman willing to align himself with any stripe of extremist assclown, so long as they further his political aspirations. 

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

First 'new generation' Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins store opening in San Antonio

By Suzanne Townsend

Dunkin' Brands' new-generation stores combine elements from both Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins.

USAA quietly relocated its banking business out of San Antonio this spring

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

Federal judge tosses Southwest Airlines' legal filing over San Antonio airport

By Michael Karlis

Southwest Airlines isn't happy with its location inside San Antonio International Airport.

PETA wants to put an anti-leather sign in front of boots at San Antonio's North Star Mall

By Stephanie Koithan

PETA wants to display the sign in front of the mall in time for the holiday shopping season.

During San Antonio speech, Bernie Sanders urges Gen Z to take its energy to polls

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Berne Sanders speaks Monday night at San Antonio's Paper Tiger.

Federal judge tosses Southwest Airlines' legal filing over San Antonio airport

By Michael Karlis

Southwest Airlines isn't happy with its location inside San Antonio International Airport.

San Antonio police K9 dead after attack by civilian dogs on Northeast side

By Michael Karlis

The police K9 was accidentally shot by it's handler and later succumbed to its injuries.

Eagle Pass residents rally to have state return Shelby Park

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

Protesters march toward Shelby Park on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. A rally was held near Shelby Park protesting the current occupation of the park by the Texas Department of Public Safety as part of Operation Lonestar. The park, which became a global focal point for illegal border crossings, was once open to the public but is now closed to the public and heavily fortified.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us