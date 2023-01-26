Assclown Alert: Targeting the 'other' with State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst

Critics warn that Kolkhorst's bill banning people from four countries from buying land in Texas will worsen anti-Asian sentiment, which is growing.

Thu, Jan 26, 2023 at 10:12 am

click to enlarge Kolkhorst also authored the failed 2017 bill that brought national embarrassment down on the state for proposing to ban transgender people from public restrooms. - Twitter / loiskolkhorst
Twitter / loiskolkhorst
Kolkhorst also authored the failed 2017 bill that brought national embarrassment down on the state for proposing to ban transgender people from public restrooms.

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he'd sign a bill banning citizens and foreign entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying land in Texas. Predictably, he got a taker in the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature.

Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed just such legislation days later, arguing that she's pushing back at "growing ownership" of Texas land by foreigners.

The open-ended proposal drew quick condemnation from the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which warned of collateral damage to legal residents and others. "It would violate the fundamental rights of not only citizens of other countries regardless of their relationship to their governments, but also Green Card holders and possibly dual citizens," the group said in a statement.

State Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, warned that Kolkhorst's bill would worsen anti-Asian sentiment, which has been on the rise amid the pandemic and rising U.S.-China tensions. He also pointed out the arbitrary nature of the targeted countries.

"We oppose communist countries, right? Where's Cuba? Where's Venezuela? Where's Vietnam?" Wu told the Texas Tribune. "You say that we oppose countries that are hostile to our country? Great, where is Saudi Arabia? Where is Afghanistan? Where are all these other places that have caused our country harm? It becomes a real slippery slope."

As evidenced by Abbott's willingness to throw billions of dollars at his open-ended Operation Lone Star border mission, the governor isn't particularly concerned about slippery slopes. Nor, apparently, is Kolkhorst, the assclown who authored the failed 2017 bill that brought national embarrassment down on the state for proposing to ban transgender people from public restrooms.

Six San Antonio chefs and restaurants among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

By Brandon Rodriguez

Best Quality Daughter's Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin is a semifinalist in the James Beard Awards' Emerging Chef category.

San Antonio among the dirtiest cities in the U.S., according to new study

By Michael Karlis

Houston took the spot as the dirtiest city in he nation, and ranked as having the No. 3 worst air quality in the U.S.

Feds investigating two former members of San Antonio's Fiesta royalty over government contracts

By Sanford Nowlin

Kenneth "Ken" Flores (right) waves to the crowd during his time as Rey Feo LXX.

Austin could experience 2008-style real-estate market collapse, Goldman Sachs predicts

By Michael Karlis

In a memo to customers, Goldman Sachs said home values in the Austin metro area could see declines of over 25%.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy says he’ll use debt ceiling threat to push through his border security plan

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin. Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

Black and White Data: How racially integrated is Texas? That's a complicated question.

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's Martin Luther King Jr. Day march is one of the largest in the U.S.

