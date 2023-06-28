Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Assclown Alert: Throwing a pants-shitting fit with toddler Gov. Greg Abbott

To anyone paying attention, the gulf between the House and Senate on property taxes was clear weeks before the session was over.

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 3:53 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed at least 77 bills to punish lawmakers for not resolving disagreements over how to address property tax relief. - Shutterstock / lev radin
Shutterstock / lev radin
Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed at least 77 bills to punish lawmakers for not resolving disagreements over how to address property tax relief.

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

The longer Gov. Greg Abbott remains in office, the clearer it becomes that he's more capable of creating spectacles than he is of leading the state.

In the latest of those spectacles, the Republican governor has vetoed at least 77 bills from the recently completed legislative session. His aim? To signal his displeasure that members of the Texas House and Senate couldn't resolve their differences over how to address property tax relief — one of his priorities for the session.

As noted in this issue's Sucks/Rocks roundup, those vetoes shot down bipartisan legislation aimed at curbing dangerous dog attacks and improving voting access for people with disabilities. Worthy goals to be sure. Other casualties include proposals to boost transparency at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, improve campaign expenditure reporting and speed the resolution of complaints to the Public Utility Commission.

While property tax relief for Texans is long overdue, Abbott's veto tantrum isn't likely to drive a thoughtful, well-debated compromise.

Instead, it's just another spectacle meant to project a tough-guy image while deflecting from Abbott's failure to lead. It's on par with the governor's migrant busing program, his "steel wall" of police vehicles at the border and his dispatching of guard troops to protect the state from the routine U.S. military exercise dubbed Jade Helm.

To anyone paying attention, the gulf between the House and Senate on property taxes was clear weeks before the session was over. However, instead of using his bully pulpit to bring those sides together, Abbott appeared to ignore the rift.

Indeed, the governor was busy gallivanting around the state, trying to win support for his school voucher plan — something sane political observers declared dead on arrival since it did little to address the concerns of urban Democrats and rural Republicans, who have rejected similar plans in the past.

Once again, Texans are left with a front-row seat to the Abbott Assclown Show. This time, it's a pants-shitting tantrum in which the toddler occupying the governor's mansion rips up potentially worthwhile legislation because he didn't get his way. Someone change his training pants. They stink.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio man sucked into plane engine suffered from mental health problems, his brother says

By Michael Karlis

A flight moves down the runway at San Antonio International Airport.

It's so hot outside that a San Antonio weatherman cooked wieners on his car's dashboard

By Michael Karlis

WOAI meteorologist Chris Suchan said on Twitter that the dashboard of his reached 182 degrees, allowing him to cook hot dogs.

Drunk drivers in Texas who kill parents of a child will now be required to pay child support

By Michael Karlis

Both Texas and San Antonio have high rates of drunk driving according to separate studies.

San Antonio man sucked into airplane engine committed suicide, Medical Examiner says

By Michael Karlis

Delta Flight 1111 had just arrived at San Antonio International Airport on Friday night when David Renner, 27, was sucked into one of the engines.

Also in News

OnlyFans model freaks out Twitter by rolling in pile of horse shit on Austin's 6th Street

By Michael Karlis

The woman said she pulled the stunt to distract Austin police officers who were arresting a man nearby.

Analysis: San Antonio Report misses chance to press Nirenberg on police shooting

By Kevin Sanchez

San Antonio Report Editor-In-Chief Leigh Munsil (right) speaks with Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

It's so hot outside that a San Antonio weatherman cooked wieners on his car's dashboard

By Michael Karlis

WOAI meteorologist Chris Suchan said on Twitter that the dashboard of his reached 182 degrees, allowing him to cook hot dogs.

Texas Legislature's special session ends without deal on property taxes

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott's first special session of 2023 ended with nothing being passed.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us