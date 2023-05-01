Attendees of San Antonio's King William Fair mad about wristband payment system

Event goers trying to understand how to properly use the BlastPast payment system.

Organizers of the King William Fair are getting public heat over what some attendees are calling poor implementation of the Fiesta event's wristband payment system, BlastPass.



BlastPass, which requires a $2 charge in order to set up for each wristband, served as the fair's only form of payment for food and beverage options. In online comments, visitors complained that poor Internet connections made it hard to load money onto their passes. They also expressed anger that no other form of payment was available.



“King William Fair: $25 entry, wait in entry line to get a wristband," influencer @PuroPincheSA tweeted. “[Minimum of] $25 needs to be loaded on wristband to buy food/drinks, wait in line to get money loaded, wait in line to get 2-$12 chicken on a stick and now I gotta reload by waiting in line again! Nombre, shut up.”

The Current reached out to King William Fair event organizers for comment but got no response by press time.





Having to load money on a wristband sucks because the total ofwhat you buy never works out = to the $ on the band. You end up wasting a few $$ at the end of the day. Scam. — Mike Humphries (@realCAMERALERO) April 29, 2023

The fair doesn't issue refunds on either admission or unused BlastPass credits, according to the organization's website . NIOSA used the same system in 2021 and 2022 but this year reverted back to paper payment tickets.