Attendees of San Antonio's King William Fair mad about wristband payment system

BlastPass, which requires a $2 charge in order to set up for each wristband, served as the fair's only form of payment for food and beverage options. In online comments, visitors complained that poor Internet connections made it hard to load money onto their passes. They also expressed anger that no other form of payment was available.
King William Fair: $25 entry, wait in entry line to get wristband, min. $25 needs to be loaded on wristband to buy food/drinks, wait in line to get money loaded, wait in line to get 2-$12 chicken on a stick and now I gotta reload by waiting in line again! Nombre shut up.— Puro Pinche 🥑 (@PuroPincheSA) April 29, 2023
“Having to load money on a wristband sucks because the total of what you buy never works out = to the $ on the band,” Twitter user @realCAMERALERO said. “You end up wasting a few $$ at the end of the day. Scam.”
Having to load money on a wristband sucks because the total ofwhat you buy never works out = to the $ on the band. You end up wasting a few $$ at the end of the day. Scam.— Mike Humphries (@realCAMERALERO) April 29, 2023
One Redditor, who goes by CrankySnowman, describes waiting in a line for 30 minutes only to be informed that payment through a wristband is the only acceptable form of payment.
“Waited 30 minutes in line to get a Gordita just to be told that I have to pay on the wristband," CrankySnowman wrote on the subreddit r/SanAntonio Monday morning. “Luckily, the person behind me paid for my meal. The wristband made this event miserable, and it will not be back next year.”
