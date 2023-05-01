Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Attendees of San Antonio's King William Fair mad about wristband payment system

In online comments, visitors complained that poor Internet connections made it hard to load money onto their passes.

By on Mon, May 1, 2023 at 4:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Event goers trying to understand how to properly use the BlastPast payment system. - Photo by Adriana Benavides
Photo by Adriana Benavides
Event goers trying to understand how to properly use the BlastPast payment system.
Organizers of the King William Fair are getting public heat over what some attendees are calling poor implementation of the Fiesta event's wristband payment system, BlastPass.

BlastPass, which requires a $2 charge in order to set up for each wristband, served as the fair's only form of payment for food and beverage options. In online comments, visitors complained that poor Internet connections made it hard to load money onto their passes. They also expressed anger that no other form of payment was available.

“King William Fair: $25 entry, wait in entry line to get a wristband," influencer @PuroPincheSA tweeted. “[Minimum of] $25 needs to be loaded on wristband to buy food/drinks, wait in line to get money loaded, wait in line to get 2-$12 chicken on a stick and now I gotta reload by waiting in line again! Nombre, shut up.”
The Current reached out to King William Fair event organizers for comment but got no response by press time.

For some of the 20,000 fairgoers, a key frustration was the money that still remains loaded on their wristbands. Others complained about the inability to combine wristband funds for a purchase.

“Having to load money on a wristband sucks because the total of what you buy never works out = to the $ on the band,” Twitter user @realCAMERALERO said. “You end up wasting a few $$ at the end of the day. Scam.”

One Redditor, who goes by CrankySnowman, describes waiting in a line for 30 minutes only to be informed that payment through a wristband is the only acceptable form of payment.

“Waited 30 minutes in line to get a Gordita just to be told that I have to pay on the wristband," CrankySnowman wrote on the subreddit r/SanAntonio Monday morning. “Luckily, the person behind me paid for my meal. The wristband made this event miserable, and it will not be back next year.”

The fair doesn't issue refunds on either admission or unused BlastPass credits, according to the organization's website. NIOSA used the same system in 2021 and 2022 but this year reverted back to paper payment tickets. 

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio hospital set to close next week owes millions in unpaid student salaries, suit alleges

By Michael Karlis

Texas Vista Medical Center now faces a lawsuit accusing it of not paying students under a contract with a San Antonio university.

Yet another study shows San Antonio is one of the most popular U.S. moving destinations

By Michael Karlis

Three other Texas cities including Houston, Dallas, and Austin, also made the list.

Now-viral TikTok captures moment gun shots ring out in downtown San Antonio during Fiesta

By Michael Karlis

A SAPD officer with his gun drawn takes cover behind a tent moment after shots were fired at Market Square.

Rumors of Austin serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' swirl online

By Michael Karlis

A Facebook group for people to discuss a recent string of deaths in Austin gained 2,000 additional members over the weekend.

Also in News

'A death sentence': Trans Texas teen plots his future as proposed ban on hormone therapy progresses

By Alex Nguyen, The Texas Tribune

Randell inspects the rose bush outside of his home in North Texas on Thursday. He says it can be difficult for anything, or anyone, to grow in Texas.

Mental health of LGBTQ+ youth suffering amid political hostility in Texas, other states, study says

By Sanford Nowlin

Some 300 Texans turned out to oppose HB 25 over the weekend.

Assclown Alert: Bringing up the immigration status of shooting victims with Gov. Greg Abbott

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott is under fire for focusing on the immigration status of the victims of a senseless mass shooting.

Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

Law enforcement officers patrol outside the library of Akins Early College High School in Austin on Sept. 15, 2022. Authorities were called after a threat on social media was reported.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us