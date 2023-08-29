Attorneys file to strip Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of law license

Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton now faces a second complaint involving the State Bar of Texas.
Troubles just keep piling up for disgraced Texas Attorney General and tireless culture warrior Ken Paxton.
In addition to salacious new reports
detailing the charges Paxton faces in his upcoming impeachment trial before the Texas Senate, a group of Texas lawyers including three former State Bar of Texas presidents has filed to take away his law license, the Austin-American Statesman reports
.
In the complaint, a total of 14 Texas lawyers argue Paxton "disgraced" the legal profession and urged the State Bar to investigate the laundry list of charges the Republican AG faces in his trial, according to the Statesman
.
Those keeping score at home may recall the GOP-controlled Texas House voted 121-23
earlier this summer to suspend Paxton over allegations including abuse of office, bribery and obstruction. His Senate trial is scheduled to start Sept. 5.
"After investigation, if the allegations in this complaint are validated, Mr. Paxton should be suspended from the practice of law or be permanently disbarred," the attorneys argue in their complaint.
Paxton attorney Dan Cogdell declined comment to the Statesman
, saying that he'd not yet reviewed the State Bar filing.
Again, for the benefit of those keeping score at home, this is the second formal complaint Paxton faces involving the State Bar. The bar sued him in 2020
for professional misconduct related to his widely ridiculed lawsuit
challenging Donald Trump's defeat in the last presidential election.
That suit is now in a holding pattern, pending the outcome of his Senate trial, the Statesman
reports.
