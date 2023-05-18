Austin plummets in U.S. News and World Report's annual Best Places to Live rankings

Part of the reason for Austin's lower spot on the list comes down to its ranking for value.

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 1:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Austin ranked at No. 1 on the list for three years in a row. - Shutterstock / Roschetzky Photography
Shutterstock / Roschetzky Photography
Austin ranked at No. 1 on the list for three years in a row.
Austin might be losing its cool factor. Or so a recent list suggests.

This year, Texas' capital city slid to No. 40 on U.S. News and World Report's annual Best Places to Live ranking, a drastically lower spot than in years past. The metro occupied the No. 1 spot between 2017 and 2019, and it was in the top 10 from 2016 through 2021.

Last year marked the first time since 2016 that Austin failed to make the list's top 10. It landed at No. 14.

U.S. News and World Report compiles its rankings using an array of metrics, including quality of life and how comfortably the average resident can afford to live within their means. Affordability played into Austin's slip in the latest rankings. When it came to value, the city only scored a 6 on a scale of 10.

For reference, the average monthly rent in Austin is $1,799, according to online rental marketplace RentCafe. In San Antonio, the average monthly rent is a comparatively lower $1,289. U.S. News and World Report gave San Antonio a 6.4 score on value.

Despite Austin's fall from grace, it still ranked as the list's best place to live in the Lone Star State. Ranked at No. 102 overall, San Antonio came in second in the state.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio officials warn residents about traffic ahead of Red Hot Chili Peppers concert

By Michael Karlis

Wednesday's Alamodome show will feature the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes and Thundercat.

USAA slashes 300 more jobs after reporting its first annual financial loss in a century

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA still has 37,000 workers, roughly half of them in the Alamo City, where it's headquartered.

Austin suburb of Kyle trying to break the world record for the most Kyles in one place

By Michael Karlis

The city of Kyle is located South of Austin on Interstate 35.

Alamo Trust files paperwork to condemn San Antonio bar Moses Rose's after buyout talks fail

By Michael Karlis

The filing comes after the Current reported that paper work suggests that the Alamo Trust misled bar owner Vince Cantu during negotiations.

Also in News

1 dead, 3 injured during another brawl at San Antonio's Privat Social Club

By Michael Karlis

In April, the Privat Social Club grabbed national headlines after a video of a bouncer body slamming a patron went viral.

USAA slashes 300 more jobs after reporting its first annual financial loss in a century

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA still has 37,000 workers, roughly half of them in the Alamo City, where it's headquartered.

San Antonio officials warn residents about traffic ahead of Red Hot Chili Peppers concert

By Michael Karlis

Wednesday's Alamodome show will feature the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes and Thundercat.

Assclown Alert: Letting the bigots win with Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has proven that he's no Joe Straus.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us