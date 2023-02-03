Austin residents raid H-E-B dumpster for food as 100,000 people still without power

H-E-B and Austin officials are telling the public that the food is unsafe to eat.

By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 3:10 pm

click to enlarge Austin Police responded to the H-E-B to help clear traffic while people raided the dumpster looking for food. - Facebook / George Morales III
Facebook / George Morales III
Austin Police responded to the H-E-B to help clear traffic while people raided the dumpster looking for food.
Some 250 Austinites descended on an H-E-B parking lot dumpster Thursday afternoon in search of food as the city grappled with the aftermath of this week's winter storm that left thousands without power for days.

Now, Austin city officials are pleading with the public not to eat the spoiled food due to the risk of food poisoning.

In videos circulating on social media, hungry Austin residents can be seen climbing into the dumpster at the H-E-B at the intersection of Interstate 35 and William Cannon in the southern portion of the city.
More than 250 people showed up to the Austin H-E-B on Thursday after someone posted on social media that the store had free food, Travis County Precinct 4 Constable George Morales said in a Facebook post.

"The food is rotten and spoiled and is unsafe to eat," Morales said. "Our precinct 4 deputies and Austin Police Department responded to roads that were gridlocked because of this false post."

Morales asked residents who know someone who got food from the site to let them know it's unsafe to eat.

On Twitter, H-E-B also said the dumpster goods weren't fit for consumption, which is why they were pitched out and not donated to homeless shelters.
According to Austin Energy, more than 114,000 residents in the state capital remain without power as of press time.

