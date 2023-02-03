Austin residents raid H-E-B dumpster for food as 100,000 people still without power

Now, Austin city officials are pleading with the public not to eat the spoiled food due to the risk of food poisoning.
In videos circulating on social media, hungry Austin residents can be seen climbing into the dumpster at the H-E-B at the intersection of Interstate 35 and William Cannon in the southern portion of the city.
More than 250 people showed up to the Austin H-E-B on Thursday after someone posted on social media that the store had free food, Travis County Precinct 4 Constable George Morales said in a Facebook post.
Austin has gone full Mad Max. People are fighting over meat in the dumpster at the HEB on Slaughter & I-35. Power outage forced HEB to toss tons of product. via Elvira Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/xk2yW5yaD6— Chris Walker (@WalkerATX) February 2, 2023
"The food is rotten and spoiled and is unsafe to eat," Morales said. "Our precinct 4 deputies and Austin Police Department responded to roads that were gridlocked because of this false post."
Morales asked residents who know someone who got food from the site to let them know it's unsafe to eat.
On Twitter, H-E-B also said the dumpster goods weren't fit for consumption, which is why they were pitched out and not donated to homeless shelters.
According to Austin Energy, more than 114,000 residents in the state capital remain without power as of press time.
Whenever possible, we donate food that is safe for consumption, but unfortunately, in this case, food was not safe to share with our community. We donate over 34 million lbs. of food each year, but unfortunately, this food wasn't safe for our fellow Texans.— H-E-B (@HEB) February 3, 2023
