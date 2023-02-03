Austin residents raid H-E-B dumpster for food as 100,000 people still without power

Austin Police responded to the H-E-B to help clear traffic while people raided the dumpster looking for food.

Austin has gone full Mad Max. People are fighting over meat in the dumpster at the HEB on Slaughter & I-35. Power outage forced HEB to toss tons of product. via Elvira Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/xk2yW5yaD6

Whenever possible, we donate food that is safe for consumption, but unfortunately, in this case, food was not safe to share with our community. We donate over 34 million lbs. of food each year, but unfortunately, this food wasn't safe for our fellow Texans.