Austin suburb of Kyle trying to break the world record for the most Kyles in one place

The city of Kyle is located South of Austin on Interstate 35.
The South Austin suburb of Kyle is inviting all people with that first name to its first Kyle Fair this weekend. The goal? Breaking the world record for the most people with the same name gathered in one place.
The town along Interstate 35 is billing its stunt as the "Gathering of the Kyles."
Local organizers have held previous gatherings of Kyles during the city's annual Pie in the Sky celebration. But, this weekend's festival at Lake Kyle Park is the first time officials have shot for a place in the Guinness World Records.
The current record holder for the largest gathering of people with the same name was set in 2017, when 2,325 Ivans descended on a town in Bosnia, according to the City of Kyle's website
. In other words, at least 2,326 Kyles need to attend the fair by 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, to break that record.
And, for it to count, Kyle must be spelled K-Y-L-E, and those attending must show a government-issued ID proving that's actually their name. Pets named Kyle won't count, according to the city.
Apparently, a lot of Kyles are planning on attending. At least 15 GoFundMe's have recently popped up to help Kyles get to Texas for the event, according to MySA report
.
Even so, your name doesn't have to be Kyle to attend the free fair, which will feature live music, carnival rides, food, drinks and a rib-cooking contest.
