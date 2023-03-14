Austin tech bro’s newsletter may have triggered collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, reports say

The bank's meltdown has left some San Antonio tech companies unable to access deposits.

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 2:38 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Silicon Valley Bank's branches included this one in Austin. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Silicon Valley Bank's branches included this one in Austin.
An Austin tech bro's newsletter may have triggered the collapse of California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Fortune theorizes in a new report.

Bryne Hobart, author of the venture capital-focused newsletter The Diff, told his more than 50,000 paying subscribers on Feb. 23 that SVB had a debt-to-asset ratio of 185 to 1, essentially suggesting the bank was bank insolvent, according to Fortune.

After SVB missed earnings the wake of Hobart distributing his newsletter, depositors rushed to get capital out of the bank, leading to its collapse, the magazine further reported.

If you've been following the fallout, you know that the bank's failure led to a market panic and Justice Department investigation.

Evan Armstrong, lead writer of business-focused newsletter Napkin Math, laid out the connection between Hobart's February newsletter and SVB's implosion in a recent tweet.
Armstrong noted that venture capitalists and investors began watching SVB closely following Hobart's claims that the bank might be undercapitalized. "Pretty much every VC I know" reads The Diff, he added. 

Regardless of how big a role Hobart had in the nation's largest bank collapse since the 2008 Financial Crisis, the ramifications of SVB's failure are being felt in San Antonio.

At least two Alamo City startups, Plus One Robotics and Secure Logix, have been unable to access deposits in SVB since its collapse, the Express-News reported Tuesday. Plus One Robotics reportedly has $50 million tied up in the bank.

This week, President Joe Biden said that those with accounts in SVB would have access to that money starting Monday. Markets appear to have calmed on Tuesday following the prior day's sell-off.

Even so, Jason Schenker — president of the Futurist Institute and Austin-based Prestige Economics — warned tech insiders during a Saturday session at SXSW that the bank's collapse might not be the last.

"Where there is one cockroach, there are usually more," he said.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Widow of man killed in San Antonio dog attack hires Thomas J. Henry, files $1 million lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Air Force Veteran Ramon Najera Jr. was killed on Feb. 24 after dogs escaped from a residence on the 2800 block of Delpa Street.

Department of Public Safety warns Texans against traveling to Mexico for spring break

By Michael Karlis

The State Department wants U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to the popular Mexican Resort town of Puerto Vallarta.

Residents of San Antonio's subsidized housing complexes say they're fed up with lack of security

By Michael Karlis

Residents of San Antonio's subsidized housing complexes say they're fed up with lack of security

Texas lawmaker's bill would block access to info on abortion pills online, ban discussing them

By Sanford Nowlin

No fan of free speech: State Rep. Steve Toth as filed a bill aimed at shutting down discussion of how to obtain abortion medication.

Also in News

Ted Cruz calling himself 'bestselling author' despite dropping $273,000 to buy his own books

By Sanford Nowlin

What's U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz frowning about this time?

Texas lawmaker's bill would block access to info on abortion pills online, ban discussing them

By Sanford Nowlin

No fan of free speech: State Rep. Steve Toth as filed a bill aimed at shutting down discussion of how to obtain abortion medication.

Cityscrapes: It's time for San Antonio to look back on Hemisfair '68 minus the mythology

By Heywood Sanders

The Tower of the Americas was built and owned by the city — with public dollars.

Department of Public Safety warns Texans against traveling to Mexico for spring break

By Michael Karlis

The State Department wants U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to the popular Mexican Resort town of Puerto Vallarta.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us