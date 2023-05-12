Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Austin to help relocate asylum seekers from San Antonio Migrant Resource Center as Title 42 ends

The asylum seekers will go to Austin's airport so they can fly to other cities to be reunited with family members or find more permanent housing.

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 12:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar announced earlier this month that they helped San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center secure $38 million in funding. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar announced earlier this month that they helped San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center secure $38 million in funding.
With Title 42 now expired, Austin city officials pledged to bus 250 asylum seekers out of San Antonio weekly to help with potential overcrowding at its Migrant Resource Center (MRC), Austin TV station KXAN reports.

Austin announced the move Thursday mere hours before the expiration of Title 42, a Trump-era emergency order that allowed the U.S. to deny asylum seekers entry due to pandemic health risks.

Under Austin's program,  asylum seekers will be transported directly from the MRC to Bergstrom International Airport, where they'll fly to other cities to be reunited with family members or find more permanent housing, according to KXAN's report.

"That's going to help [San Antonio] by being able to move asylum seekers to their sponsor's hometown and be able to bring the number that are in the Migrant Resource Center down to the level they can handle," Juan Ortiz, Austin's director of homeland security and emergency management, told the station.

Austin doesn't have a migrant center of its own, meaning that only asylum seekers with a plane ticket in hand will be allowed to board the busses, KXAN reports.

Around 650,000 migrants are expected to cross the U.S.-Mexico border following the end of Title 42, which expired at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Sheriff's Office.

"San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center is operating at capacity," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement to the Current. "Frankly, we can't predict the ultimate impact when Title 42 is lifted. But, we have years of experience dealing with migrants who are legally seeking asylum, and we are experienced in adapting to cope with any situation that might arise."

Earlier this month, Democratic U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar, both of whom represent the Alamo City, said they helped secure $38 million in funding for the MRC in anticipation of the surge in border crossings.

The majority of that money will go to Catholic Charities, which operates the center. Without that funding, the MRC would have run out of cash by month's end, the congressmen said.

"San Antonio is a model for the country on how to do this well," Casar told the Current. "The city has been a real leader on compassionate immigration policies, and we want to make sure that continues."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Alamo Trust files paperwork to condemn San Antonio bar Moses Rose's after buyout talks fail

By Michael Karlis

The filing comes after the Current reported that paper work suggests that the Alamo Trust misled bar owner Vince Cantu during negotiations.

San Antonio man faces Jan. 6 charges after allegedly sharing video with another Facebook user

By Sanford Nowlin

Police battle with supporters of Donald Trump as they try to enter the front doors of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

San Antonio is cheap, according to study — just not for people earning a living here

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio ranked as the nation's No. 3 cheapest big metro area in a new study.

Facing rising need, San Antonio Food Bank looks to Saturday event to boost donations

By Brandon Rodriguez

Facing rising need, San Antonio Food Bank looks to Saturday event to boost donations

Also in News

Title 42 ends with migrants lined up and border cities braced for the unknown

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

A remote surveillance camera watches over a stretch of South Texas border fence.

Texas' Fort Hood renamed to honor Hispanic 4-star general Richard Cavazos

By Nina Rangel

The new Fort Cavazos flag flies during the Installation Redesignation Ceremony May 9, 2023.

In dramatic vote, Texas House approves online sports betting measure

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

The House votes were the most progress gaming advocates have made since descending on Austin two years ago with an all-out lobbying blitz.

Study ranks Texas as state with nation's worst drivers

By Michael Karlis

The new study by Forbes Advisor looked at a variety of metrics to determine which state had the worst drivers.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us