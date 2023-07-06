Authorities light on details in arrest of San Marcos apartment fire suspect

Despite a flurry of media questions, local, state and federal agencies involved in the investigation offered little insight into a possible motive, what type of accelerant was used and what new details emerged that helped them move ahead on the cold case.
Jacobe De Leon O Shea Ferguson, 30, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane in Austin without incident. Authorities said they believe he set fire to the Iconic Village Apartments in the early morning hours of July 20, 2018.
During Wednesday's press conference, Henderson said Ferguson, the recently arrested suspect, was an undergraduate student at Texas State and lived in the apartment complex at the time of the fire, but failed to elaborate on a possible motive, and specifics as to why they believe Ferguson is responsible.
Henderson added that police interviewed the suspect during the initial investigation. However, Ferguson didn't not stand out more than "anybody else," according to Henderson.
Ferguson is being held at the Hays County Jail on charges of arson causing serious bodily injury or death — a first-degree felony.
Henderson said that officials don't anticipate making further arrests in relation to the case.
The 2018 fire killed Dru Estes, 20, of San Antonio; Belinda Moats, 21, of Big Wells; James Phillip Miranda, 23, of Mount Pleasant; Haley Michele Frizzel, 19, of San Angelo; and David Angel Ortiz, 21, of Pasadena.
Zachary Sutterfield, now 25, of San Angelo, survived by jumping off a second-floor balcony. He suffered third-degree burns to 68% of his body and a traumatic brain injury.
