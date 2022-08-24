Authorities release footage of vandalism of Democratic Party headquarters in San Antonio

click to enlarge
A window at the Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters was shattered when a suspect discharged a firearm at the building early Tuesday morning.
Authorities have released footage of a suspect they say vandalized the Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The 25-second video posted on the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) Facebook Page
shows what appears to be a person driving a motorcycle then discharging either a firearm or a BB gun before circling and driving past the offices a second time.
BSCO deputies were first dispatched to the Democratic Party's county headquarters, 1844 Fredericksburg Road, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of property damage.
The suspect reportedly shot at three windows during the Tuesday morning attack, causing damage to the party headquarters as well as a neighboring cafe and the office of a political consulting agency.
"It could be pure random acts of violence, and that's certainly possible, but again it appears to be more than that," said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales, a Democrat, during a Tuesday press conference, MySA reports
.
However, Gonzales added that authorities won't know for sure until the suspect is in custody
Threats against election officials and political organizers have become more common since the 2020 presidential election, during which former President Donald Trump made repeated false claims about voter fraud. Earlier this month, Gillespie County's top election official resigned in the wake of ongoing harassment
.
Last week, Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen, told KSAT
she and her staff have also been victims of harassment.
According to Callanen, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has had to hire more staff to deal with frivolous open records requests, including one demanding to see every mail ballot, mail ballot application and mail ballot envelope from the 2020 general election, KSAT reports.
In 2021, workers at the Bexar County Democratic Party Headquarters received a letter that read, "You have blood on your hands just like the criminal you helped steal the Whitehouse. Be very careful. People hate you," MySA reports.
That letter was later handed over to the San Antonio Police Department, according to the news site.
Despite Tuesday's vandalism, Bexar County Democratic Chair Monica Alcantara urged voters not to be intimidated.
"My request to everyone out there is that we continue to fight, we continue to work, and that we see everyone out there on Nov. 8," Alcantara said during Tuesday's press conference, according to MySA.
