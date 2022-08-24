Authorities release footage of vandalism of Democratic Party headquarters in San Antonio

Tuesday's attack comes as election officials and political organizers face harassment and threats.

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 12:59 pm

click to enlarge A window at the Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters was shattered when a suspect discharged a firearm at the building early Tuesday morning. - Twitter / Joey Palacios
Twitter / Joey Palacios
A window at the Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters was shattered when a suspect discharged a firearm at the building early Tuesday morning.
Authorities have released footage of a suspect they say vandalized the Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The 25-second video posted on the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) Facebook Page shows what appears to be a person driving a motorcycle then discharging either a firearm or a BB gun before circling and driving past the offices a second time.

BSCO deputies were first dispatched to the Democratic Party's county headquarters, 1844 Fredericksburg Road, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of property damage.

The suspect reportedly shot at three windows during the Tuesday morning attack, causing damage to the party headquarters as well as a neighboring cafe and the office of a political consulting agency.

"It could be pure random acts of violence, and that's certainly possible, but again it appears to be more than that," said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales, a Democrat, during a Tuesday press conference, MySA reports.

However, Gonzales added that authorities won't know for sure until the suspect is in custody

Threats against election officials and political organizers have become more common since the 2020 presidential election, during which former President Donald Trump made repeated false claims about voter fraud. Earlier this month, Gillespie County's top election official resigned in the wake of ongoing harassment.

Last week, Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen, told KSAT she and her staff have also been victims of harassment.

According to Callanen, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has had to hire more staff to deal with frivolous open records requests, including one demanding to see every mail ballot, mail ballot application and mail ballot envelope from the 2020 general election, KSAT reports.

In 2021, workers at the Bexar County Democratic Party Headquarters received a letter that read, "You have blood on your hands just like the criminal you helped steal the Whitehouse. Be very careful. People hate you," MySA reports.

That letter was later handed over to the San Antonio Police Department, according to the news site.

Despite Tuesday's vandalism, Bexar County Democratic Chair Monica Alcantara urged voters not to be intimidated.

"My request to everyone out there is that we continue to fight, we continue to work, and that we see everyone out there on Nov. 8," Alcantara said during Tuesday's press conference, according to MySA.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

Trending

Victims and survivors of Uvalde shooting to file $27 billion lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

The law firm representing the victims and survivors, Bonner & Bonner, plan to file the suit in September.

Family of missing San Antonio girl no longer believe she is still in Texas

By Michael Karlis

Lina Khil was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket, and black shoes the evening she went missing from a playground on the Northwest side on Dec. 20, 2021.

Judge orders owners of San Antonio's Vista Del Rey Apartments to fix 'deplorable living conditions'

By Sanford Nowlin

Vista del Ray Apartments are owned by an affiliate of Austin's Shippy Properties, which owns multiple San Antonio complexes.

Florida activist donating 'In God We Trust' signs written in Arabic to Texas schools

By Michael Karlis

Chaz Stevens, an advocate for the separation of church and state, has already ordered 50 signs similar to the one above to donate to public schools in Texas.

Also in News

Biden administration can’t force Texas hospitals to provide emergency abortions, judge rules

By Jayme Lozano, The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators hold signs during a San Antonio protest against the overturning of Roe v. Wade. On Tuesday, a federal judge in Texas said the Biden administration can't force hospitals here to perform emergency abortions.

Florida activist donating 'In God We Trust' signs written in Arabic to Texas schools

By Michael Karlis

Chaz Stevens, an advocate for the separation of church and state, has already ordered 50 signs similar to the one above to donate to public schools in Texas.

Bad Takes: Sorry, Greg Abbott, it's not a 'Nixonian' tragedy that presidents aren't above the law

By Kevin Sánchez

n case anyone needs help telling these demagogues apart, they are (left to right): Greg Abbott, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump.

Congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz disparaged COVID-19 aid despite taking thousands of dollars for her businesses

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

Monica De La Cruz, the Republican candidate for Texas’ 15th congressional seat, poses for a photo with a supporter in McAllen.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us