Bad Bunny's 'Titi Me Pregunto' are Texas' most searched-for song lyrics, study finds

Olivia Rodrigo is the artist with the most-searched song lyrics across the United States.

By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 1:01 pm

The lyrics to Latin artist Bad Bunny's hit song "Titi Me Pregunto" were most frequently searched for in states with large Hispanic populations, including Arizona, Florida, and Texas.
Jaime Monzon
The lyrics to Latin artist Bad Bunny's hit song "Titi Me Pregunto" were most frequently searched for in states with large Hispanic populations, including Arizona, Florida, and Texas.
Perhaps unsurprising due to Texas' rapidly growing Latino population, the words to Bad Bunny's hit "Tití Me Preguntó" are the state's most frequently searched-for song lyrics, according to a new study.

Lone Star State music fans searched for the lyrics to the global megastar's song at a higher rate than the national average, according to language-learning app Preply, which conducted the analysis.

English singer-songwriter, Sam Smith's "Unholy"  is the most searched song nationwide, according to researchers. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo ranks as the artist with the most searched song lyrics in the United States, the study also found.

Coincidentally, Alabama's top search was "Sweet Home Alabama" by the Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, even though the group was formed in Florida.

To get its results, Preply analyzed more than 150 Google search terms for song lyrics at the state level in May. Researchers looked at the most commonly searched lyrics for songs released from 2021 through 2023 and compared search volumes to the national average.

