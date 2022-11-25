Bad Takes: Matt Walsh's claims about trans kids are vile. So is Joe Rogan for offering him a forum.

Matt Walsh speaking at the 2022 Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center.

Surprisingly, the lowest lowlight of Walsh's appearance on The Experience didn't come from the guest but Rogan himself.

Rogan called the assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband “the chickens come home to roost,” suggesting that the current House Speaker’s policy ideas regarding homelessness were somehow responsible for the near-fatal attack. Rogan also noted the “Black Lives Matter flags and Pride flags” in the attacker’s home.

This is victim blaming, full stop. Yet we are so inured to the crassest, vilest takes routinely airing on Rogan's program that not a single media outlet bothered to report what he said.

In 1963, when Black nationalist Malcolm X referred to the assassination of John F Kennedy as “the chickens coming home to roost”, Americans were outraged, and the Nation of Islam suspended him from preaching. Evidently, almost six decades later, Spotify has lower standards.