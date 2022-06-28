Bad Takes: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ghoulishly politicizing deaths of migrants in San Antonio trailer

Abbott blamed the tragedy on Biden's 'open border policy,' but if the borders were open why would anyone smuggle migrants in a tractor-trailer?

By on Tue, Jun 28, 2022 at 10:21 am

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly targeted transgender people as he seeks reelection this fall. - INSTAGRAM / GOVERNORABBOTT
Instagram / governorabbott
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly targeted transgender people as he seeks reelection this fall.
Bad Takes is a periodic column of opinion and analysis.

“These deaths are on Biden,” Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday within three hours of 46 migrants found cooked alive in a big rig abandoned in San Antonio.

Whatever happened to Republicans pleading "too soon" after mass casualties? 

Last month, at a press conference held the day after 19 children were gunned down in Uvalde, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, out of anger or despair or both, shouted at Abbott while he was onstage. “You are doing nothing. You said this was not predictable," the former Democratic congressman said. "This was totally predictable when you choose not to do anything. This is on you.” 

O’Rourke was widely criticized in right-wing circles for politicizing a tragedy.

“I can’t believe that you’re a sick son of a bitch that would make this a political issue," the mayor of Uvalde shouted back at O'Rourke in real time.

Do you expect conservatives to cuss out Abbott for his recent accusation in kind? Me neither. Basic moral consistency no longer suits the Republican brand.

In his tweet, Abbott went on to explain that the migrants perished as “a result of Biden’s deadly open border policies.”

As at least a dozen Twitter users immediately pointed out to Abbott, if the nation’s borders were truly open — as they were for the first hundred years of U.S. history — why would it have been necessary to smuggle migrants in a tractor-trailer in the first place? 

It’s worth noting just how far the Grand Old Party has fallen in this regard. 

During a 1980 debate between then-presidential candidates Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, Reagan asked an audience of GOP primary voters to consider loosening immigration restrictions. “Rather than talking about putting up a fence, why don’t we make it possible for migrants to come here legally with a work permit, and then while they’re working and earning here, they pay taxes here, and when they want to go back, they can go back — and open the border both ways?” he asked. 

That stance would place both Republicans presidents in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party today. 

In contrast to Abbott’s partisan and punitive approach, O’Rourke struck a Reaganesque tone last night, speaking of the urgent need to “dismantle human smuggling rings and replace them with expanded avenues for legal migration that reflect our values and meet our country’s needs.”

Perhaps in some ways Texas doesn't need to stop being a Red state to make Beto O’Rourke our next governor. We simply need, in the words of Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera, to not “suspend our humanity” when it comes to horrific yet preventable tragedies that are worth politicizing. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade
A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area once held a Masonic lodge

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge
This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale

This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on

News Slideshows

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade
A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area once held a Masonic lodge

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge
This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale

This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on

News Slideshows

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade
A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area once held a Masonic lodge

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge
This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale

This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on

Trending

Bexar County sheriff says he won't pursue charges against San Antonio women seeking abortions

By Sanford Nowlin

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

Uvalde mom handcuffed for trying to rescue her kids now says she's being harassed by local police

By Michael Karlis

19 students and 2 teachers died during the massacre at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

Death toll climbs to 50 from tractor trailer full of migrants abandoned in Southwest San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

The migrants found dead in an abandoned truck hail from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala, according to Mexican officials.

Despite its high carbon emissions, Texas ranked among the states most receptive to green technology

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio ranked high on a list ranking states on factors such as their overall wind and solar production.

Also in News

Mexican president says smuggling, poverty and 'lack of control' led to San Antonio migrant deaths

By Michael Karlis

Mexican President Andrés Manual López Obrador had criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's enhanced commercial truck inspections in April.

Activists blame San Antonio tractor-trailer tragedy on broken U.S. immigration system

By Michael Karlis

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other city officials take questions about the migrant deaths during a Monday night press briefing.

Assclown Alert: Calling the Uvalde police response a failure doesn't let DPS's Steven McCraw off the hook

By Sanford Nowlin

DPS Director Steven McCraw speaks at a press conference.

1 in 5 customers of San Antonio's CPS Energy is more than 30 days behind on their utility bills

By Michael Karlis

Although CPS would usually cut power to customers behind on their bills, the city-owned utility is unable to do so due to the ongoing heat wave.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us