Bad Takes: The zeal to protect 'religious liberty' can devolve into its own form of intolerance

click to enlarge Unsplash / Tingey Law Firm A lawsuit involving Texas-based Southwest Airlines took a weird turn after a judge ordered attorneys working for the company to attend "religious-liberty training."

So-called “religious liberty" can cover a myriad of sins. Take the case of Southwest Airlines flight attendant Charlene Carter.

In 2017, Texas-based Southwest fired Carter over her alleged online harassment of her union president, Audrey Stone. Carter — a self-attested Christian who believes abortion snuffs out a human life — reportedly sent Stone multiple videos of aborted fetuses and fired off direct messages accusing her and the union of supporting murder.

After Southwest Airlines investigated, the company canned Carter, saying her messages amounted to unsolicited harassment that violated company policy.



The story doesn’t end there, however. In 2022, a Dallas jury awarded Carter $5.1 million, and in 2022, a U.S. District judge in the Northern District of Texas ordered the airline to reinstate her job.

Why? In both cases, the rulings were intended to uphold Carter's religious liberty.

Whether or not our rights are gifts from the Almighty, people have the constitutional right to be a horse's ass sometimes. You needn't add the word "religious" to defend such liberty. And when you do bring in that hallowed adjective, trains of legal reasoning have a funny way of going off the rails.

For example, as part of the judgment reinstating Carter, the judge instructed Southwest to inform all its flight attendants that the company "may not discriminate" against anyone based on their religious beliefs. Fair enough.

When the notice went out, though, it read Southwest “does not discriminate.” Note the distinction: "may not" versus "does not". Big diff.

The judge took exception to that.

"It's hard to see how Southwest could have violated the notice requirement more," he wrote this summer. "After God told Adam, 'You must not eat from the tree in the middle of the garden,' imagine Adam telling God, 'I do not eat from the tree in the middle of the garden' — while an apple core rests at his feet."

As punishment for using the present instead of future tense, the judge ordered a trio of unfortunate lawyers for Southwest to attend eight hours of "religious-liberty training" from the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a legal advocacy group the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated a "hate group.” ADF representatives have advocated state-sanctioned sterilization of transgender individuals and defended anti-sodomy laws that criminalize private sex acts between consenting adults, according to critics. What’s more, the organization has repeatedly decried "the homosexual agenda" as the downfall of Christian civilization.

I'm old enough to remember when religious conservatives were polite. But ever since a philanderer with a penchant for porn stars ascended to the presidency, the Christian nationalists who backed him have felt emboldened by said leader's jackassery. Even though it's tempting to think of Christian nationalism purely as a U.S. phenomenon, some historical context can help make sense of how the notion of religious liberty got twisted into the open violation of the rights of others, not only here but abroad.



On Aug. 29, Trinity University historian Lauren Turek helped shine light on the subject during a campus lecture titled "Christian Nationalism and Internationalism: How Religion Shapes U.S. Politics and Foreign Policy."