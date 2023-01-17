Bandera County GOP honchos indicted, accused of locking leader out of party bank account

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Brian Turner The suspects are accused of showing a forged document to cut off the bank access of another GOP official.

Two top officials with the Republican Party of Bandera County were arrested Friday after being indicted on state felony charges of presenting a forged document, KSAT reports.Conrad Striegl, 73, and Cari Rene Leith, 62, were each charged with fraudulent securing of document execution between $2,500 and $30,000, the TV station reports, citing 198th Judicial District Court records. They were booked into Bandera County Jail Friday, according to the story.Striegl serves as chairman of the Bandera County Republican Party and Leith is the group's treasurer, according to KSAT.The two are accused of presenting a forged document to prevent then-party chairwoman Lynn Haueter from accessing the group's bank account, the station reports. The Texas Attorney General’s Office launched a probe into the matter last year.Haueter told KSAT she discovered she was locked out of the account while trying to prepare payroll taxes for election workers. The account included individual donations and state funds in the sum of $13,000, she also told the station.Both Striegl and Leith have been released on bond, but neither responded to KSAT's request for comment.