BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Baptists blast Gov. Greg Abbott for trying to 'co-opt' church services to push vouchers

Abbott asked faith leaders to push his school voucher plan from the pulpit. Baptist leaders say he's violating the separation of church and state.

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 12:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger during a San Antonio appearance touting his voucher plan. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger during a San Antonio appearance touting his voucher plan.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for pastors to help him push his controversial school voucher plan from the pulpit has drawn scorn from the Baptist General Convention of Texas (BGCT), whose leaders accuse him of trying to “co-opt a Sunday morning time of worship.”

In an open letter posted Wednesday, 21 past and present BGCT leaders railed against Abbott's so-called “School Choice Sunday" initiative, which asked Texas faith leaders to tell their partitioners to support school vouchers. The Republican governor's request violates the separation of church and state, the leaders argue.

"It is out of bounds for any representative of the government to co-opt a Sunday morning time of worship," states the letter, whose signers include BGCT President Ronny Marriott and Executive Director-Elect Julio Guarneri. "A government’s request for churches to join a legislative agenda violates the conscience concerning religious liberty and the separation of church and state. Churches that too closely entwine with political affairs hamper both their Christian witness and citizenship responsibilities."

Abbott's office didn't respond to the Current's request for comment on the BGCT letter.

Abbott made school vouchers a top priority during the recent legislative session but failed to rally support from Democrats and rural Republicans, both of whom maintain the proposal would decimate public schools. After the measure died in the Texas House, Abbott called a special session scheduled for Oct. 9 to resurrect the debate.

In a bid to rally public support, Abbott held a Sept. 19 teleconference with clergy. During the call, he asked them to “go to the pulpit, speak from your pulpit to your congregation, and let them know how important this issue is to the fabric of the future of Texas," according to a report by the Baptist Standard, a publication affiliated with the BGCT.

Conservative pastors including Matt Hagee of San Antonio's Cornerstone Church and Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas were also on the teleconference, according to a press release from the governor's office.

Even though Texas' GOP leaders have repeatedly tried to pass voucher legislation, which enjoys support from religious conservatives, the proposals have faced repeated roadblocks from Republican lawmakers from rural areas. Those opponents argue vouchers, which use state education funds to help parents send their kids to private schools, would decimate already underfunded rural districts.

The BGCT's 5,300 member churches include many located in rural areas. Even so, the leaders' open letter includes no statement about the value of Abbott's voucher plan.

"We encourage all citizens, including church members, to be informed on the various proposals before the state, and we also encourage all churches to protect their autonomy from interference by the state," the letter states.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Scaled-back launch plan, company silence raise concerns over San Antonio startup DeLorean

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean told city officials that it plans to hire 450 people by 2026. However, executives admit they’re far from reaching that goal.

Shipment of long-overdue Tesla Cybertrucks spotted on I-10 in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

On Monday, Tesla Owners Club of San Antonio member Kenneth Neuberger spotted what appeared to be a shipment of Tesla Cybertrucks traveling down I-10.

Son of Buc-ees co-founder arrested on charges he secretly recorded people using bathroom

By Michael Karlis

The suspect, Mitchell Wasek, is the 28-year-old son of Buc-ee's co-founder Donald E. Wasek.

San Antonio man hurt after playing 'chicken' with oncoming train

By Michael Karlis

A Union Pacific train passes through San Antonio in 2019.

Also in News

San Antonio's new flights to Europe came at a cost, and the money could be better spent

By Heywood Sanders

Top officials from San Antonio International Airport and Condor Airlines press the flesh at a city event celebrating San Antonio’s first direct flights to Europe.

San Antonio man hurt after playing 'chicken' with oncoming train

By Michael Karlis

A Union Pacific train passes through San Antonio in 2019.

Scaled-back launch plan, company silence raise concerns over San Antonio startup DeLorean

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean told city officials that it plans to hire 450 people by 2026. However, executives admit they’re far from reaching that goal.

Shipment of long-overdue Tesla Cybertrucks spotted on I-10 in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

On Monday, Tesla Owners Club of San Antonio member Kenneth Neuberger spotted what appeared to be a shipment of Tesla Cybertrucks traveling down I-10.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us