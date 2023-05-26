VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Bar Raid Controversy, John Cornyn: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

A Kendall County jury also found Kendall Lauren Batchelor guilty of intoxication manslaughter this week.

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 2:32 pm

click to enlarge McIntyre's Southtown was raided by police in late April, roughly a month after Councilman Mario Bravo's office submitted multiple inquiries to city staff about the establishment's permits. - Facebook / McIntyre's Southtown
Facebook / McIntyre's Southtown
McIntyre's Southtown was raided by police in late April, roughly a month after Councilman Mario Bravo's office submitted multiple inquiries to city staff about the establishment's permits.
Sometimes a single theme dominates the Current's most-read stories of the week — elections, Fiesta or a political bombshell.

Not so this busy news week, which included the closing days of the Texas legislative session, multiple newsworthy San Antonio events and state lawmakers turning up the heat on Attorney General Ken Paxton. Given all that excitement, we had a mixed bag.

Our most-read story looked at correspondence between Councilman Mario Bravo's office and city staff about a bar later raided by police, while  our second looked at Sen. John Cornyn changing his tune about Donald Trump.

Read on for more.

10. Texas House panel recommends impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton

9. Dwindling legislative clock suggests Texas' cannabis reform bills will die in the state Senate

8. Prankster the Texas Bushman is back on the San Antonio River Walk

7. San Antonio school teacher under investigation for allegedly telling students to 'go back to Africa'

6. Grease cast members will come to San Antonio in July for the Summer Lovin' Celebration

5. San Antonio's Hotel Emma named No. 1 U.S. luxury hotel in Tripadvisor awards

4. Kendall County jury finds Kendall Lauren Batchelor guilty of intoxication manslaughter in crash

3. Photo of 'Sucia Patrol' truck spotted in San Antonio goes viral on Reddit

2. Sen. John Cornyn, once one of Trump's biggest ass kissers, is now changing his tune

1. San Antonio councilman's staff raised questions about Southtown bar before raid, emails show

