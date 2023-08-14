LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Barrels of water left out for migrants mysteriously go missing in South Texas

More than half of the water stations in sparsely populated Jim Hogg County have disappeared.

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 11:05 am

click to enlarge As part of Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed razor wire and buoys along the Rio Grande this summer. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
As part of Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed razor wire and buoys along the Rio Grande this summer.
As Texas continues to bake under relentless heat, a South Texas sheriff's office and a human rights activist are working to replace missing water stations put out for migrants traveling through inhospitable terrain, as first reported by the Associated Press.

The stations, meant to help avoid migrant deaths, were first reported missing in July. Using Google Maps, the AP confirmed that some of the barrels first began to go missing two years ago.

John Meza, a volunteer with the South Texas Human Rights Center in Jim Hogg County, told the AP he hoped the water barrels were moved due to some sort of misunderstanding. However, he noted that U.S. Border Patrol agents have maliciously destroyed watering stations for migrants in the past.

According to the AP report, 12 of 21 water stations — 55-gallon blue drums with the word "AGUA" painted in white — are missing from Jim Hogg County. The sparsely populated county is located about 100 miles south of San Antonio.

Meza's group and personnel from the Jim Hogg County Sheriff's Office said that without access to the water barrels, migrants trekking through the Texas brush could succumb to the elements, especially during the ongoing heatwave.

One theory is that some barrels melted due to Texas' unusually active wildfire season this year. However, an investigator from the Jim Hogg County Sheriff's Office told the AP that there were no signs of melted blue plastic during a recent walk through areas where the barrels went missing.

The investigator said the Texas Department of Transportation is believed to have moved at least three of the barrels, which weigh an average of 85 pounds. TxDOT has denied these allegations.

The missing water stations have gone missing amid Gov. Greg Abbott's $4.4 billion immigration crackdown, Operation Lone Star. Earlier this summer, the Republican governor deployed buoys in the Rio Grande River and razor wire along its banks, drawing a lawsuit from the federal government and condemnation from human-rights groups.

Abbott's office was unavailable for immediate response to the Current's inquiry whether personnel involved in Operation Lone Star moved the barrels.

Advocates argue that immigration-enforcement officials have interfered with nonprofits' water distribution in the past.

Pro-migrant nonprofit No More Deaths released a video in 2018 showing Border Patrol agents kicking over and emptying gallon jugs of water left out for migrants, the AP reports. Between 2012 and 2015,  the group documented the destruction of some 3,600 gallon jugs of water left out for migrants in the Arizona desert.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

