Batchelor Trial, Cannabis Decriminalization: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Crime and punishment played heavily in the San Antonio Current's most-read headlines this week.

By on Fri, Dec 9, 2022 at 1:40 pm

click to enlarge Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after Kendall Lauren Batchelor allegedly hit her vehicle in December 2021. - Kennedy Jones
Kennedy Jones
Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after Kendall Lauren Batchelor allegedly hit her vehicle in December 2021.
A story about the daughter of local businessman Ken Batchelor heading to trial after being accused of causing a fatal wreck while driving under the influence was our most-read story of the week.

Plenty of readers also clicked on stories dealing with cannabis decriminalization, the case surrounding slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén and the continued drama over the police shooting of Erik Cantu.

Right-wing extremists are also continuing to target LGBTQ+ Texans, forcing a local venue to stop hosting drag shows — and prompting allies to fight back online against another group asking people to "report" drag performances.

10. Girlfriend of San Antonio teen Erik Cantu retains high-profile attorney Ben Crump after police shooting

9. Suspect in Vanessa Guillén murder pleads guilty to accessory to murder after the fact

8. San Antonio's small airport among the best in the nation, according to recent ranking

7. New Year's Day best time to see a UFO in San Antonio, study says

6. After online attacks, San Antonio venue The Starlighter cancels drag shows for rest of 2022

5. Study: San Antonio home to one of the most underrated and most overrated tourist attractions

4. LGBTQ+ activists spam the shit out of Texas far-right group that wants people to 'report' drag shows

3. Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-former police officer, readmitted to hospital

2. Officials in three of five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize weed are trying to derail those efforts

1. Daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor going to trial this spring over fatal car wreck

Tags:

