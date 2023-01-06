Batchelor Trial, New Year's Eve: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

The Current's most-read news stories of the week were a mixed bag including details about the city's New Year's Eve celebration, a Disney-themed rave and an update on a trial involving the daughter of a prominent businessman.

Readers also took time to delve into stories about another SAPD officer being put on leave and a right-wing extremist group ginning up conspiracy theories. Plenty of folks also took in movie critic Kiko Martinez's roundup of his favorite flicks of 2022.

We're not sure any of that points to a trend. Maybe it just means there's been a lotta shit going on as we usher in the new year. Read on for more.

10. The year's best movies include a trio of films set in Ireland, a culinary thriller and an animated shell

9. Mexico City, other large Latin American cities now have lower homicide rates than San Antonio

8. San Antonio unions worried about paltry funding increase for National Labor Relations Board

7. Texas' Bell County sues over Killeen's cannabis decriminalization ballot measure

6. San Antonio-area militia spins COVID conspiracy after collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin

5. San Antonio investment group unveils details about Tower Life Building renovation

4. San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case

3. Disney-themed rave Be Our Guest stopping into San Antonio in February

2. San Antonio's New Year's Eve party Celebrate SA brings fireworks and fun to downtown Saturday

1. Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial

