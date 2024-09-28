TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Beer-chugging kid, George Strait performance: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Readers also wanted to get the scoop on the Ted Cruz-Colin Allred race and big changes at USAA.

By on Sat, Sep 28, 2024 at 9:35 am

click to enlarge Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas. - Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins
Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins
Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas.
Even on a busy week for breaking news, it's clear readers enjoy the guilty pleasure of checking out goofy Internet videos.

How else do you explain how a story on a viral clip of a toddler swilling from Mom's beer at a UT football game was the Current's most-read news story this week?

That said, readers also had an appetite for more serious news as well, including new poll numbers in the Ted Cruz-Colin Allred race, big developments at USAA and discussions for a high-speed rail connection between San Antonio and Austin.  

And naturally, plenty read up on details about San Antonio favorite George Strait's upcoming performance at a local gala.

Read on to see the rest of our most-visited stories this week.

10. San Antonio-based USAA lays off workers for second time this year

9. Four bars on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip named in over-serving lawsuit | San Antonio

8. School-voucher 'evangelist' with Texas ties on leave after gay porn videos resurface

7. USAA quietly relocated its banking business out of San Antonio this spring

6. Japanese bargain store Daiso is already opening a second San Antonio location

5. Another San Antonio-area H-E-B will get a True Texas BBQ

4. Plan for high-speed rail between San Antonio, Austin, Mexico picks up steam

3. For first time, poll shows Colin Allred beating Ted Cruz in November

2. George Strait to perform at San Antonio gala in October

1. Clip of child chugging beer at University of Texas football game goes viral | San Antonio

USAA quietly relocated its banking business out of San Antonio this spring

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

Clip of child chugging beer at University of Texas football game goes viral

By Michael Karlis

A child chugs from a red and blue tallboy during the Texas Longhorns football game on Saturday.

Texas Rep from San Antonio says he'd force daughter to birth child if she'd been raped

By Michael Karlis

Analysts have described the race for Texas House District 118, which encompasses San Antonio's South and far East sides, as one of the most competitive this cycle.

Southwest Airlines sues city of San Antonio because it wants to be in new terminal

By Michael Karlis

A Southwest Airlines 737-700 lands at an airport.

Texas maternal mortality committee asks to review abortion-related deaths

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee met on Friday to discuss the latest two-year maternal mortality report and to discuss changes, including for the group to review abortion-related deaths.

Despite warnings, Texas rushed to remove millions from Medicaid. Eligible residents lost care.

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune, and Lomi Kriel, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Micaela Hoops with her children at their home in Sherman. Hoops’ three sons lost insurance after she misunderstood the state’s deadline and failed to submit their renewal for the first time in three years. When the North Texas mother discovered her error, she frantically reapplied, putting her children at the back of an ever-lengthening waitlist.

Texas Supreme Court leaves State Fair’s gun ban in place

By Juan Salinas II, The Texas Tribune

Children enjoy a ride at the State Fair of Texas on Oct. 20, 2016 in Dallas.

Feds warn Texas Republican Party over failure to disclose who's on its payroll

By Sanford Nowlin

The Federal Election Commission wants the Texas Republican Party to be clearer about who it's paying.
September 18, 2024

