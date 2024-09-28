Beer-chugging kid, George Strait performance: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

How else do you explain how a story on a viral clip of a toddler swilling from Mom's beer at a UT football game was the Current's most-read news story this week?
That said, readers also had an appetite for more serious news as well, including new poll numbers in the Ted Cruz-Colin Allred race, big developments at USAA and discussions for a high-speed rail connection between San Antonio and Austin.
And naturally, plenty read up on details about San Antonio favorite George Strait's upcoming performance at a local gala.
Read on to see the rest of our most-visited stories this week.
10. San Antonio-based USAA lays off workers for second time this year
9. Four bars on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip named in over-serving lawsuit | San Antonio
8. School-voucher 'evangelist' with Texas ties on leave after gay porn videos resurface
7. USAA quietly relocated its banking business out of San Antonio this spring
6. Japanese bargain store Daiso is already opening a second San Antonio location
5. Another San Antonio-area H-E-B will get a True Texas BBQ
4. Plan for high-speed rail between San Antonio, Austin, Mexico picks up steam
3. For first time, poll shows Colin Allred beating Ted Cruz in November
2. George Strait to perform at San Antonio gala in October
1. Clip of child chugging beer at University of Texas football game goes viral | San Antonio
